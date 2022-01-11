Best moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO

With Medicham's sudden appearance in Pokemon GO as a 3-Star Raid Boss, many players are finding themselves trying to fit a new member into their battle party. With Medicham's Psychic and Fighting typing, many trainers may be drawn to using it thanks to its wide variety of coverage as well as its few weaknesses.

Debuting in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald as the first Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon alongside Meditite, its pre-evolved form, Medicham has held a soft spot in the hearts of many Pokemon fans.

Many gamers may also remember the infamous scam in Pokemon Diamond Pearl and Platinum's Snowpoint City. They could trade their Medicham for a Haunter only to realize that this Haunter was holding an everstone, preventing it from evolving into Gengar.

When considering a Pokemon for a spot on any battle party, game knowledge surrounding it is a must. Information like the chosen Pokemon's typing, stats, and best moveset must all be considered when building one for the various tiers of Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Medicham in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Though it has yet to be playable in Pokemon GO, Medicham has a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Medicham's dual typing and access to Ice Punch give it lots of room for experimentation with its moveset. In terms of the best moveset that maximizes its damage output, Medicham will have to double down on Fighting-type attacks.

Its highest damaging moveset is a combination of Counter for a fast attack and Dynamic Punch for a charged attack.

While Medicham may not be the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO due to the absence of its signature ability, it undoubtedly still has some use. While the Pokemon has access to various attacks, Medicham's best moveset is one that combines Counter and Dynamic Punch to maximize its damage output.

As previously stated, Medicham is a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon. This typing is known to be better for its offensive capabilities in the main series, as Psychic and Fighting are both very common attacking types.

Pokemon GO is a drastically different game than the main series, and as such, the typing is much less helpful as it has more weaknesses than resistances. Medicham is weak to Flying, Ghost, and Fairy-type attacks.

Medicham's stats are where things tend to lack. In the main series, the introduction of abilities greatly helps this Pokemon and gives it one of the highest attack stats in the generation it debuted in. This is thanks to Medicham's Huge Power ability, which doubled its attack stat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Abilities have yet to be implemented in Pokemon GO, leaving Medicham with a sad base attack stat of 121. It also has a defense stat of 152 and a stamina stat of 155.

Edited by Ravi Iyer