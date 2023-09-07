Best tips and tricks for the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players currently have access to A Paldean Adventure in this game. This event started on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time. Since this event offers a lot in the way of content, it might be a bit overwhelming for you. Knowing what to do amid a truckload of activities can be very helpful when you have a timer on your tail.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about A Paldean Adventure to make the most of it.

Everything you need to know about the A Paldean Adventure event in Pokemon GO

Which bonuses should you aim for during this event?

This event comes with some of the best bonuses in the game.

4 times Experience Points (XP) for catching Pocket Monsters.

4 times Stardust for catching Pocket Monsters.

Random PokeStops have the possibility of turning gold without you using a Golden Lure Module. You will find Gimmighoul Coins but you will not find Roaming Form Gimmighoul without using a Lure.

Since the PokeStops will randomly turn gold, it is better if you avoid wasting your time hunting for these. Instead, focus on the other two bonuses that will benefit you in the long run.

Make sure to play this game as much as you can during the event to earn the maximum amount of Stardust and XP for catching Pokemon. At some point in the future, Niantic will introduce level 60 in Pokemon GO. Then, you will approximately need 500 million XP to reach that level.

If you make a perfect throw: Excellent Throw + Curveball + Caught with the first ball, you will get 1,170 XP without the 4x XP bonus. With it, you will get 4,680 XP for just one catch.

So, this event's 4x Catch XP will make it easy to multiply the points you get for every catch. If possible, activate a Lucky Egg while you play during this event to get even more points from the Egg multiplier.

When it comes to Stardust, catching weather-boosted creatures is the way to go. This will offer a little extra Stardust for every catch reward. If you play a lot during this event, you will not have to spend on premium items and still get similar rewards by being free-to-play in Pokemon GO.

Optimizing your Item Storage

Since you will need to catch creatures on your first throw, it is best to stock up on Great and Ultra Balls. Removing the normal Poke Balls would be the best move during this event in Pokemon GO.

Stacking on berries to make catching seamless and quick is also something that you should try to do. Razz Berries and Nanap Berries are the most important for this event, as they will increase your chances of a guaranteed catch.

If you want to buy more Item Storage, ensuring you have a fair number of PokeCoins is a must. You can read this article to cut down on your expenses in the in-game store.

Wild spawns that you should chase during the A Paldean Adventure event

Certain Pokemon are going to have boosted shiny odds: Fletchling, Houndour, Hoppip, and Buizel during A Paldean Adventure. Fletching and Hoppip have had their Community Days. So, you might not want these, but Buizel and Houndour might pique your interest.

Besides these boosted shiny odds, you will get a brand new shiny spawn, Shiny Lechonk. This critter made its debut along with the Paldean starters, and you should definitely aim to get this in your bag in Pokemon GO.