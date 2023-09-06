5 best Pokemon to use in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO in Season 12

Pokemon GO Battle League has three formats: Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. The Ultra League sits in the middle when it comes to rules and regulations. In this league, the main restricting factor is the Combat Power (CP) limit of 2,500. You can only use a Pocket Monster at or under 2,500 CP to play in this format.

This article lists some of the best Pokemon that you can consider using in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO PvP.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Pocket Monsters you can use in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League in Season 12 Adventures Abound

1) Regirock (Ultra League Rating: 93.5)

Starting off, we have one of the three legendary Regis in Pokemon GO, Regirock. This Pocket Monster has a few key wins against popular opponents, such as Charizard, Obstagoon, Trevenant, Walrein, and Altered Forme Giratina. It also has a few key losses against Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Scrafty, and Cresselia.

Regirock has the following statistics:

Attack: 133.9

Defense: 237

Stamina: 146

Its overall rating comes to 4,635.

Regirock's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2,500 are:

Attack: 1

Defense: 14

Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Regirock in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League would be Lock On as the Fast move, along with Stone Edge and Focus Blast as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Regirock in the Ultra League:

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Trevenant

Jellicent

Buzzwole

2) Cresselia (Ultra League Rating: 94.3)

Cresselia with Grass Knot is a menace to go against in the Ultra League. This Pocket Monster has a few key wins against opponents like Swampert, Obstagoon, Cobalion, Walrein, and Altered Forme Giratina. It also has a few key losses against Galarian Stunfisk, Charizard, Trevenant, Pidgeot, and Jellicent.

Cresselia has the following statistics:

Attack: 120

Defense: 207.9

Stamina: 208

Its overall rating comes to 5,191.

Cresselia's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2,497 are:

Attack: 1

Defense: 15

Stamina: 13

The best moveset for Cresselia in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League would be Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Grass Knot and Moonblast as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Cresselia in the Ultra League:

Registeel

Dubwool

Tapu Fini

Walrein

Greedent

3) Cobalion (Ultra League Rating: 94.6)

Cobalion is one of the most widely used creatures in the Ultra League. It is likely that you will run into a Cobalion hard counter in every other match.

Cobalion has a few key wins against popular foes like Walrein, Galarian Stunfisk, Obstagoon, Alolan Muk, and Alolan Ninetales. This Pocket Monster also has a few key losses against Charizard, Swampert, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and Tapu Fini.

Cobalion has the following statistics:

Attack: 146.2

Defense: 179.2

Stamina: 163

Its overall rating comes to 4,273.

Cresselia's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2,499 are:

Attack: 1

Defense: 15

Stamina: 12

The best moveset for Cobalion in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League would be Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Stone Edge as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Cobalion in the Ultra League:

Pidgeot

Altered Forme Giratina

Mandibuzz

Jellicent

Registeel

4) Steelix (Ultra League Rating: 95.9)

Steelix is one of the best options to use in the Ultra League. This Pocket Monster has a few key wins against the likes of Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Trevenant, Charizard, and Walrein. It also has a few key losses against Cobalion, Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Obstagoon, and Talonflame.

Steelix has the following statistics:

Attack: 127

Defense: 237.4

Stamina: 162

Its overall rating comes to 4,887.

Steelix's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2,497 are:

Attack: 2

Defense: 15

Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Steelix in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League would be Dragon Tail as the Fast move, along with Breaking Swipe and Earthquake as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Steelix in the Ultra League:

Virizion

Cresselia

Poliwrath

Registeel

Toxicroak

5) Registeel (Ultra League Rating: 98.7)

Registeel with Lock On and Zap Cannon remain undefeated in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO as the best fighter.

Registeel has a few key wins against popular opponents such as Cresselia, Charizard, Walrein, Obstagoon, and Altered Forme Giratina. The Pocket Monster also has a few key losses against Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Cobalion, Scrafty, and Trevenant.

Registeel has the following statistics:

Attack: 122.7

Defense: 242.2

Stamina: 171

Its overall rating comes to 5,086.

Registeel's Rank 1 PvP IVs for the Ultra League at a Combat Power (CP) of 2,500 are:

Attack: 1

Defense: 10

Stamina: 15

The best moveset for Registeel in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League would be Lock On as the Fast move, along with Focus Blast and Zap Cannon as the Charged Moves.

Best teammates for Registeel in the Ultra League:

Cresselia

Altered Forme Giratina

Gliscor

Jellicent

Golisopod

These are some of the best creatures that you can consider using in Pokemon GO’s Ultra League.