How to buy PokeCoins in Pokemon GO at a discounted price?

If you are not a free-to-play player in Pokemon GO, then you have bought one of the many PokeCoin packs from the in-game shop. These coins can be very expensive, depending on where you live. The cheapest will give you 100 PokeCoins for $1. While that might not pinch your pocket, this many coins will barely fetch you anything in the game.

One reason for the PokeCoins being so expensive is that Niantic has to give a share of its income from microtransactions to both Apple and Google. So, to prevent this, they recently introduced the Pokemon GO web store where the prices are a little bit cheaper but still significantly expensive.

In this article, we will take a look at how you can find the cheapest way to buy PokeCoins in Pokemon GO.

Where to buy PokeCoins for the cheapest price in Pokemon GO?

To buy cheap Pokecoins, trainers would probably rush to the Pokemon GO web store, but that is not what you are here for. The key to significantly reducing the price of PokeCoins in the game is by changing your store’s region to Turkey. By store, we are talking about your phone’s app market.

To do this, you must have an Android device. It is currently not possible on iOS devices. Firstly, you will have to go to the Google Play Store. From there, you must go to “Payments and subscriptions.” Once there, you will have to click on “Payment methods.”

From here, you must click on “More payment settings” under “More options.” This will open your default browser and take you to your Google account.

Once that is done, you must do the next steps with utmost care.

Click on “Country/Region” and from there click on “Create new profile.” You will have to click on “Continue” after that.

Under “Customer Info,” you will have to enter a Turkish address. You can click here to get a random Turkish address from Google. It is advisable to stick to addresses that belong to places like Antalya, Izmir, or Istanbul.

Note: The name of the account holder must match the name on your Visa or Debit card that you will be using to purchase the coins later on.

Once you have entered the address, you will have to click on “Submit.” You will be taken to a new page, and from there, you will have to click on “View Profile.” After that, refresh the page that you are currently on.

You will have to click on the back button or use the swipe gesture to go to the previous page. Once done, you must click on the account name whose region is set to India. Under “Payments profile for Google Pay,” you will see the account holder’s name. By default, the Turkish account will be active. Make sure you change the active profile to the Indian one before proceeding.

After selecting the Indian profile, you must scroll down and click “Close payments profile” under “Payments profile status.” You will be prompted to enter your password.

After entering your password, you will be taken to a new page. Here you will have to provide a reason as to why you want to close your profile. We would recommend you choose the first option, which says, “I’ve just found out I have this profile and don’t want it.” Then you will have to click on “Continue.” On the next page, click on “Close payments profile.”

This will successfully change your Google account’s region to Turkey. Now, if you open Pokemon GO, you will see that all the prices are shown in foreign currency. Instead of your local currency, it will show the prices in “TRY, " representing the Turkish Lira.

You can now buy 100 PokeCoins for roughly 2.69 Turkish Lira in Pokemon GO, approximately $0.1. The larger packs won’t give you as much value, but you will still save a lot of money compared to buying the same from the webstore.