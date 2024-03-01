Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO is a comparison many players will be interested in as the critters make their debut in Niantic's mobile game on March 5, 2024. To get Armarouge or Ceruledge in the game, you must evolve Charcadet. However, players with limited resources would want to know which one to prioritize.

This article breaks down Armarouge and Ceruledge's performances in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE scenarios to help you decide.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Typing, stats, and moves

Before getting into the Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO comparison, let us review the critters' basic details:

Armarouge

Type: Fire and Psychic

Attack: 234

Defense: 184

Stamina: 198

Max CP: 3,628

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Psyshock

Ceruledge

Type: Fire and Ghost

Attack: 239

Defense: 189

Stamina: 181

Max CP: 3,586

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Shadow Ball

Armarouge has higher Defense and Stamina stats, while Ceduledge has better Attack numbers. The only difference in their move pool coincides with their secondary typing. Where the former gets the Psychic-type Charged Move Psyshock, the latter gets the Ghost-type Charged Move Shadow Ball.

Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO PvP

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in the promotional video (Image via TPC)

Great League

In Pokemon GO's Great League, Armarouge and Ceruledge have similar performances in the 0-0 and 1-1 shield situations. In the latter, Armarouge picks up wins against Shadow Poliwrath and Talonflame, while Ceruledge defeats Annihilape and Mantine.

It is the two-shield situation where Armarouge outperforms Ceruledge by a great margin. The latter goes 19-26-0 against the meta, and the former goes 25-20-0, picking up crucial victories against Clodsire, Lickitung, Poliwrath, and Talonflame.

Ultra League

Things are reversed in the Ultra League, where Ceruledge has more play. With no shields in play, it goes 16-24-0, while Armarouge only sees 10 wins to 30 losses. Ceruledge wins against Ampharos, Annihilape, Charizard, Defense Deoxys, Shadow Dragonite, Granbull, and Skeledirge, whereas Armarouge loses. The only matchup that Armarouge wins, but Ceruledge cannot, is against Talonflame.

This is reversed in the 1-1 shield situation, as Ceruledge has positive matchups against Defense Deoxys and Talonflame (for a 17-23-0 finish) compared to Armarouge's 15-25-0.

With both shields active on either side, Armarouge goes 19-21-0, while Ceruledge goes 18-22-0. The matchups that Armarouge can turn around are against Dragon Breath Gyarados, Talonflame, and Walrein, while Ceruledge wins against Alolan Muk and Skeledirge.

Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO PvE

As Fire-type Attackers (Incinerate + Flamethrower), Ceruledge has a slightly higher DPS output, but Armarouge's TDO is higher. However, as a mixed attacker, Ceruledge, with Incinerate and Shadow Ball, has a much higher DPS and TDO stat.

Therefore, if you are considering Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO PvE, Armarouge is the better attacker for raids and Gyms. Still, Ceruledge has the potential to become one of the best Gym Defenders with its mixed moveset.

Verdict: Who should you evolve Charcadet into in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

In the Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO comparison, the former comes out on top in the Great League and PvE attacker contexts, while the latter is more effective in the Ultra League and as a PvE defender.

That said, Armarouge's value in the Great League far outweighs Ceruledge's in the Ultra League, where other Fire- and Ghost-types can thrive. Since both are outclassed by other critters in their respective classes as PvE choices, their PvP performance should be the more significant parameter in the verdict.

If you have limited resources and can choose either Armarouge or Ceruledge, you should go for the former, as it will give you more overall value.

