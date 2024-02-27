When will Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge come to Pokemon GO?

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge will make their Pokemon GO debut on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time. It was announced at the Pokemon Presents event to celebrate Pokemon Day that these Gen IX critters will appear in Niantic's mobile game for the first time as part of a collaboration with the Pokemon Horizons: The Series. It will start at the aforementioned time and end at 8 pm local time on March 11.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge's debut.

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO release date and more explored

Charcadet will be available in event 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs starting from 10 am local time on March 5, 2024. As soon as you hatch one, you can start the process of evolving it.

To get Armarouge and Ceruledge in the game, you must set Charcadet as your buddy and defeat 30 Psychic- and Ghost-type Pokemon, respectively. Note that Charcadet does not need to participate in any of these battles itself to be able to evolve. There might be a Candy cost, as in the case of Annihilape in Pokemon GO.

For players looking for these critters' shiny version, you might have to wait a bit longer, as the official announcement did not mention their differently colored variants.

Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Stats and move pool

Charcadet

Attack: 92

Defense: 74

Stamina: 120

Max CP: 828

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave

Armarouge

Attack: 234

Defense: 184

Stamina: 198

Max CP: 3,628

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Psyshock

Ceruledge

Attack: 239

Defense: 189

Stamina: 181

Max CP: 3,586

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Shadow Ball

