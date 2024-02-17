Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time enters Pokemon GO as part of GO Tour: Sinnoh. You can capture this Legendary Pocket Monster by choosing Diamond in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research or from 5-star raids. Once you've added the critter to your collection, you might wonder about its viability in PvP and PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game.

This article compares Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time's performance with the version without the exclusive move to help you decide if it's worth getting.

Is Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before checking the viability of Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, let us look at Origin Dialga's stats and available moves:

Fast Attacks

Dragon Breath

Metal Claw

Charged Attacks

Draco Meteor

Iron Head

Thunder

Roar of Time [Needs an Elite Charged TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 270

Defense: 225

Stamina: 205

Origin Forme Dialga's Dragon-type Charged Attack options are Draco Meteor and Roar of Time. Both Attacks deal 180 damage (STAB included) at 65 energy, but the former comes with an additional effect: it lowers the user's Attack stat by two stages.

Both Roar of Time and Draco Meteor function best as moves to finish opponents. However, the difference is noticeable if Origin Forme Dialga goes for these nuke moves early on in a battle, expecting the opponent not to shield. In such cases, the Attack debuff from Draco Meteor severely affects the critter's damage output in subsequent turns or forces you to switch it out to reset the debuff.

On the other hand, Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time can go for the nuke move without being concerned about getting rebuffed. On paper, both moves have similar results, but in practice, the exclusive move gives Origin Forme Dialga more flexibility in Pokemon GO's Master League.

Is Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

In PvE battles, Roar of Time and Draco Meteor deal 160 and 150 base damage, respectively, for 100 energy. This means in combination with either Metal Claw or Dragon Breath, the former deals more damage per second, as well as overall damage.

The combination of Metal Claw and Roar of Time, which is Origin Dialga's best PvE moveset, deals 20.27 DPS and 742.9 TDO compared to the combination of Metal Claw and Draco Meteor, which has DPS of 17.38 and TDO of 636.7.

How to get an Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time in Pokemon GO

As of February 2024, you can get Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time in Pokemon GO in four ways:

Complete the Road to Sinnoh Special Research by choosing the Diamond side.

Capture Origin Forme Dialga from 5-star raids during space-time anomalies during event hours at GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles, for which you must have a ticket.

Capture Origin Forme Dialga during space-time anomalies during GO Tour: Sinnoh - Global.

Capture an Origin Forme Dialga without Roar of Time and use an Elite Charged TM to teach it the exclusive Charged Attack.

