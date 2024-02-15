Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research is now available for trainers to pick up worldwide. The questline has plenty of exciting rewards like Stardust, XP, and pocket monster encounters. Players must also choose between the Diamond and the Pearl badge. This will also impact the bonuses they enjoy during the Global GO Tour 2024 event.

Choosing between the Diamond or Pearl badge in Pokemon GO Tour 2024 can be difficult. Based on the two iconic titles set in Sinnoh, they have different bonuses at play and revolve around the two Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research is available from Thursday, February 15, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 25, at 6 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

As mentioned, the tasks and rewards will depend on the badge the trainers choose. The Diamond badge guarantees trainers an encounter with Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, while the Pearl badge guarantees one with Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend during the Global GO Tour 2024 event.

Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Choose Diamond (Image via Niantic)

Choosing Diamond

The Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards for this choice are as follows:

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region - 10x GO Tour Sticker

Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Feed your buddy - 10x Larvitar Candy

Feed your buddy - 100x Tyranitar Mega Energy

Rewards: 1x Diamond Badge, 3x Dialga Candy, Larvitar encounter

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 10x Bidoof Candy

Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter

Choosing the Diamond badge will provide trainers with the following bonuses during the Global GO Tour 2024 event:

Encounter an Origin Forme Dialga that knows its signature attack, Roar of Time

The Adventure Effect for Roar of Time will last twice as long

Dialga Candy awarded in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global Special Research

Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Choose Pearl (Image via Niantic)

Choosing Pearl

The Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards for this choice are as follows:

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region - 10x GO Tour Sticker

Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Feed your buddy - 10x Bagon Candy

Feed your buddy - 100x Salamence Mega Energy

Rewards: 1x Pearl Badge, 3x Palkia Candy, Larvitar encounter

Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 10x Bidoof Candy

Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter

Choosing the Pearl badge will provide trainers with the following bonuses during the Global GO Tour 2024 event:

Encounter an Origin Forme Palkia that knows its signature attack, Spacial Rend

The Adventure Effect for Spacial Rend will last twice as long

Palkia Candy awarded in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global Special Research

