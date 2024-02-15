Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research is now available for trainers to pick up worldwide. The questline has plenty of exciting rewards like Stardust, XP, and pocket monster encounters. Players must also choose between the Diamond and the Pearl badge. This will also impact the bonuses they enjoy during the Global GO Tour 2024 event.
Choosing between the Diamond or Pearl badge in Pokemon GO Tour 2024 can be difficult. Based on the two iconic titles set in Sinnoh, they have different bonuses at play and revolve around the two Legendary Pokemon.
Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research is available from Thursday, February 15, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 25, at 6 pm local time.
Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
As mentioned, the tasks and rewards will depend on the badge the trainers choose. The Diamond badge guarantees trainers an encounter with Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, while the Pearl badge guarantees one with Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend during the Global GO Tour 2024 event.
Choosing Diamond
The Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards for this choice are as follows:
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 1 of 3
- Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region - 10x GO Tour Sticker
- Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 2 of 3
- Feed your buddy - 10x Larvitar Candy
- Feed your buddy - 100x Tyranitar Mega Energy
- Rewards: 1x Diamond Badge, 3x Dialga Candy, Larvitar encounter
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 3 of 3
- Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 10x Bidoof Candy
- Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter
Choosing the Diamond badge will provide trainers with the following bonuses during the Global GO Tour 2024 event:
- Encounter an Origin Forme Dialga that knows its signature attack, Roar of Time
- The Adventure Effect for Roar of Time will last twice as long
- Dialga Candy awarded in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global Special Research
Choosing Pearl
The Pokemon Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research tasks and rewards for this choice are as follows:
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 1 of 3
- Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region - 10x GO Tour Sticker
- Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 2 of 3
- Feed your buddy - 10x Bagon Candy
- Feed your buddy - 100x Salamence Mega Energy
- Rewards: 1x Pearl Badge, 3x Palkia Candy, Larvitar encounter
Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh Special Research - Step 3 of 3
- Catch Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 10x Bidoof Candy
- Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024x Stardust, Bidoof encounter
Choosing the Pearl badge will provide trainers with the following bonuses during the Global GO Tour 2024 event:
- Encounter an Origin Forme Palkia that knows its signature attack, Spacial Rend
- The Adventure Effect for Spacial Rend will last twice as long
- Palkia Candy awarded in Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Global Special Research
