Pokemon GO Shiny Hisuian Samurott, Shiny Hisuian Decidueye, and Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion guide

The Hisuian forms of Samurott, Decidueye, and Typhlosion will make their Pokemon GO debut during the season of Timeless Travels. These critters will be available via 3-star raids on different occasions between December 1, 2023, and March 1, 2023. The arrival of Hisuian Samurott has been confirmed for Raid Day, which will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on December 3, 2023.

Note that the dates for the remaining events are yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, trainers might be wondering if the shiny forms of Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Decidueye, and Hisuian Typhlosion will be available upon release. The answer is yes. This article will tell you everything about them.

How to get Shiny Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Hisuian Samurott (Image via TPC)

You can defeat Hisuian Samurott in 3-star raids to potentially encounter its shiny form. Usually, Raid Day shiny rates are 1-in-10. However, the last time a Hisuian evolution was featured (Kleavor), the shiny rate got tweaked to 1-in-11.5. The same could apply to the raids on December 3 as well.

The best counters to Hisuian Samurott raids during the Raid Day on December 3 are:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow or Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Please note that after the Raid Day on December 3, 2023, the odds of Shiny Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon GO will drop to 1-in-64.

How to get Shiny Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Hisuian Decidueye (Image via TPC)

Shiny Hisuian Decidueye will come out on the same day as its regular form arrives in-game. This will happen during the season of Timeless Travels in January or February. Upon release, it will have a shiny rate of 1-in-11.5 during the Raid Day. After its initial release phase, Hisuian Decidueye will appear with 1-in-64 odds of being shiny.

How to get Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via TPC)

Once Hisuian Typhlosion is released in Pokemon GO, you will get immediate access to its shiny form. The critter's shiny rate is also likely to be around 1-in-11.5 during its Raid Day. Like other Pocket Monsters of its category, it will have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny when encountered afterward.