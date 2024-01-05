Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day on January 14, 2024, from 2 - 5 pm local time will signal the starter Pokemon's debut in 3-star raids. During this event, trainers will have an excellent opportunity to catch Hisuian Typhlosion, and they'll even have a boosted chance of encountering it in its shiny form. However, before snagging this starter, they'll have to beat it as a raid boss first.

Although this is the first time Hisuian Typhlosion is making its way to 3-star raids in Pokemon GO, it likely won't be the last. Since this is the case, it isn't a bad idea to brush up on the best moves and counter Pokemon to beat this ancient Hisui evolution for further reference.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Counters

Hisuian Typhlosion in its Raid Day art for Pokemon GO

As a Fire/Ghost-type species, Hisuian Typhlosion has five elemental weaknesses to take advantage of to deal super effective (160%) damage to it. This provides the fastest means to whittle down this raid boss' health pool, so it's recommended to use the following move types to hit Hisuian Typhlosion where it hurts:

Dark

Ghost

Ground

Rock

Water

Additionally, Hisuian Typhlosion has nine elemental resistances to be aware of. Attacks of these types will deal reduced damage, so you should avoid them:

Bug

Fighting

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Normal

Poison

Steel

The recommended counters to beat Hisuian Typhlosion include:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega or Shadow Tyranitar

Mega or Shadow Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Mega Blastoise

Mega Diancie

Mega Banette

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Chandelure

Hydreigon

Shadow Kingler

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Feraligatr

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Hisuian Typhlosion 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

Although they're not always necessary in 3-star raids, the following Mega Evolutions can give you a huge advantage against Hisuian Typhlosion:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Mega Gengar

Mega Diancie

Mega Gyarados

Mega Houndoom

Mega Banette

Mega Absol

What are the best moves to beat Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO?

As noted above, using Fast and Charged Moves that exploit Hisuian Typhlosion's weaknesses will provide the best Damage Per Second (DPS) in raids. However, you will also want to optimize your moveset by picking the highest damage moves of the type they're using, and having moves with quality energy generation is also a plus.

Recommended moves to counter Hisuian Typhlosion in raids

Fast Moves

Mud Shot

Waterfall

Bite

Water Gun

Lick

Bite

Mud-Slap

Smack Down

Rock Throw

Hex

Shadow Claw

Snarl

Water Shuriken

Charged Moves

Precipice Blades

Origin Pulse

Brutal Swing

Earth Power

Hydro Cannon

Shadow Ball

Rock Wrecker

Rock Slide

Scorching Sands

Foul Play

Hydro Pump

Crabhammer

High Horsepower

Shadow Force

Hisuian Typhlosion's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Even though Hisuian Typhlosion can only use one Fast Move and two Charged Moves at a time, it's a good idea to be familiar with all of the options available. Not only to know what moves to expect during raids but also to give you an idea of what moveset you'd like to use once they capture Hisuian Typhlosion.

Hisuian Typhlosion can learn the following moves:

Fast Moves

Ember

Hex

Charged Moves

Shadow Ball

Fire Punch

Wild Charge

Overheat

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO raids

After being beaten in raids and proceeding to the capture encounter, Hisuian Typhlosion should have the following CP ranges depending on whether or not Weather Boost is in effect:

Weather Boosted: 2041 - 2138 CP in sunny or foggy weather.

Ordinary Weather: 1632 - 1710 CP in other weather types.

Can you beat Hisuian Typhlosion solo in Pokemon GO raids?

With base stats of 238 Attack, 172 Defense, and 177 Stamina, Hisuian Typhlosion is well within the realm of being beaten by a lone player. As long as yolu are using the right counters that have high CP and IVs, you should be able to beat Hisuian Typhlosion solo.

Hisuian Typhlosion's arrival is exciting, but you can also look to our Pokemon GO January 2024 infographic for more details on what events and raids can be undertaken.

