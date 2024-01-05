How to solo defeat Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Pokemon GO's Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day kicks off on January 14, 2024, from 2-5 pm local time. The Hisui variant of the Johto starter Pokemon will appear in 3-star raids during that time, allowing trainers to defeat and capture it and maybe even encounter its shiny variant thanks to the shiny rate boost Niantic is providing during the event.

Although raids are intended to be community-based activities, some Pokemon GO players should be able to beat Hisuian Typhlosion's 3-star raids on their own. To do so, you must use the right counter Pokemon/moves for the job and utilize creatures with the highest possible CP and IVs you can. Fortunately, beating Hisuian Typhlosion solo should be well within reach.

How to beat Hisuian Typhlosion raids solo in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Typhlosion can be beaten solo in Pokemon GO raids with time to spare (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Typhlosion is a Ghost/Fire-type species in Pokemon GO, meaning it will take super effective (160%) damage when hit by the following move types: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water. Naturally, that makes Pocket Monsters of the outlined types the best way to counter Hisuian Typhlosion in raids.

You will have 180 seconds to take down this raid boss, which will possess a base Attack stat of 238, a Defense of 172, and a Stamina stat of 177. Its maximum CP should range from 1632 - 1710 with a boosted total of 2041 - 2138 CP in sunny or foggy weather. Hisuian Typhlosion can use the Fast Moves Ember and Hex and the Charged Moves Shadow Ball, Wild Charge, Overheat, and Fire Punch.

Since they have resistances to all but Hisuian Typhlosion's Ghost-type moves, Ground-type Pokemon serve as natural counters to it. However, you shouldn't be shy about exploiting Hisuian Typhlosion's other weaknesses if necessary.

Here are some recommended counters to beat Hisuian Typhlosion solo in Pokemon GO raids:

Groudon or Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Kyogre or Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

As long as you're using your strongest fighters that exploit Hisuian Typhlosion's weaknesses, you should be in great shape for a solo victory. However, you should be careful using Ghost-type creatures, as these creatures can take super effective damage from Hisuian Typhlosion's Ghost-type moves.

For maximum clock efficiency, it's also recommended to bring along plenty of Max Revives to pick the raid team back up if they faint during battle.

Hisuian Typhlosion's Raid Day is only one event to look forward to this month, and you can check our Pokemon GO January 2024 guide for all the info you need on upcoming events and activities.

Poll : Will you be participating in Hisuian Typhlosion's Raid Day in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes