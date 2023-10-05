Pokemon Ground type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

The Pokemon franchise's games, as of X and Y for the 3DS, encompass 18 elemental types that Pocket Monsters and moves can be composed of. One such example is the Ground type, an original dating back to Generation I that harnesses the strength of the earth. Many Ground-type species are inhabitants of caves, mountains, deserts, and more.

Ground-type Pokemon often take on the likenesses of moles, armadillos, and other real-world animals that are known to thrive underground or in barren environments. Like all elemental types, they have a defined set of weaknesses and opponents that they deal super effective damage to or resist.

For Pokemon fans who may not know the full scope of Ground-type creatures, it doesn't hurt to examine their strengths, weaknesses, and the best competitive picks in VGC.

Ground-type Pokemon strengths

The type chart of strengths and weaknesses from Generations II - IX (Image via Bulbapedia)

Ground-type Pokemon are at their best when they're dealing damage against Electric-, Fire-, Poison-, Rock-, and Steel-type opponents. This makes Ground-type species and moves quite versatile at countering a wide swath of opponents in battle. However, there are a few caveats to consider in addition to type matchups.

Specifically, Ground-type creatures cannot hit Flying-type opponents without grounding them first through the use of an item, ability, or specific moves. Be that as it may, Ground-type species also benefit from being immune from damage from sandstorms and are immune to Electric-type moves, including debilitating ones like Thunder Wave.

Groudon is one of the most vicious and well-known Ground-type creatures (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moreover, although Ground-type Pocket Monsters aren't immune to Poison- and Rock-type attacks, they still take half damage from them. Their sturdiness and flexibility make them quite useful in battle.

Things get a bit more complicated when dual-type creatures are placed in the mix, but Ground-type species still have plenty of upside.

Ground-type Pokemon weaknesses

A Water/Grass-type species like Ludicolo is a natural counter to mono Ground-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pure Ground-type creatures are weak to Ice-, Water-, and Grass-type attacks and will take double the damage from them. Certain dual-type species that are partially of the Ground element, like Iron Treads, Flygon, and Toedscruel, can mitigate some of these weaknesses. However, it's good practice to just avoid Ice/Water/Grass-type moves if trainers are using a Ground-type Pocket Monster.

The strongest Ground-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet's VGC

Therian Landorus' Ground/Flying-typing makes it an excellent combatant in the current VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of Scarlet and Violet's current VGC competitive season, many Ground-type species are either viable or among the best creatures to use in PvP. Their rankings are factored in based on their stat totals, secondary elemental typings, capabilities while Terastallized, and efficiency at countering other opponents in the meta.

For Regulation E battles in Scarlet and Violet, trainers can use these Ground-type picks in their team configurations for great results:

Therian Landorus (Ground/Flying) Bloodmoon Ursaluna (Normal/Ground) Ting-Lu (Dark/Ground) Ursaluna (Normal/Ground) Torterra (Grass/Ground) Garchomp (Dragon/Ground) Clodsire (Poison/Ground) Great Tusk (Ground/Fighting) Toedscruel (Ground/Grass) Donphan (Ground)

The strongest Ground-type moves

The Ground-type attack Earthquake has devastating damage potential when it lands (Image via Game Freak)

Although Ground-type species have proven to be quite effective in the current Scarlet and Violet VGC, their moves aren't quite as high-tier when all things are considered. They should still be used by Ground-type creatures since this will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increase damage output. However, players should build well-rounded movesets.

Regardless, trainers can use these Ground-type moves to get an edge in battle, especially when using creatures of the same typing:

Earthquake High Horsepower Precipice Blades Bulldoze Dig Drill Run Earth Power Bone Rush Mud Shot Sand Tomb

If players are exploring Paldea or Kitakami and want to find a few more Ground-type species in the wild, they may want to consider chowing down on a Ground-type Sandwich to improve spawn rates in their area.