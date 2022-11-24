5 strongest Grass-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a plethora of Grass-types with impressive moves at their disposal. Naturally, Trainers might wonder which creatures are the best when it comes to their individual strengths.

Something like Sunflora is notoriously weak, so Grass-types like that won't make a list like this one. Instead, this listicle will highlight Pocket Monsters of this type that have either been very good in past generations or show a ton of promise in the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame. There are certainly a few contenders for the strongest Grass-types in these two games, both in Singles and VGC.

Five best Grass-types and their top moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

5) Scovillain

Scovillain is a unique Grass-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

This Grass-type has the unique typing of Grass/Fire. Its stats aren't the most impressive, but Scovillain's combination of unique typing and useful movepool make it much stronger than most other Grass-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Scovillain's notable moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet include:

Crunch: 80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that may lower the target's Defense

80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that may lower the target's Defense Flamethrower: 90 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Fire move that may burn the target

90 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Fire move that may burn the target Fire Blast: 110 BP and 85 Accuracy - Special Fire move that may burn the target

110 BP and 85 Accuracy - Special Fire move that may burn the target Overheat: 130 BP and 90 Accuracy - Special Fire move that gives the user -2 Special Attack

130 BP and 90 Accuracy - Special Fire move that gives the user -2 Special Attack Seed Bomb: 80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move

80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move Solar Beam: 120 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Grass move that takes two turns to use unless under Sunny Day

120 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Grass move that takes two turns to use unless under Sunny Day Spicy Extract: Gives the user +2 Attack and the target -2 Defence

Gives the user +2 Attack and the target -2 Defence Stomping Tantrum: 75 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Ground move that doubles in power if the user's last move failed

75 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Ground move that doubles in power if the user's last move failed Will O' Wisp: 85 Accuracy - Status move that burns the target

Although Scovillain doesn't have many coverage options, Grass and Fire is a solid combination of elements to use. The Pokemon also has Chlorophyll as an ability, so it's recommended to pair this Grass-type with a Drought user or somebody who can reliably set up Sunny Day in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Wo-Chien

One of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new legendaries (Image via Game Freak)

Version 1.01 nerfed Wo-Chien's stats slightly, but it's still a 570 BST behemoth with excellent bulk. Its ability, Tablets of Ruin, reduces the Attack of all other Pokemon on the field by 25%, which complements this Pocket Monster's already admirable defenses. Unfortunately, this Grass-type lacks any good recovery moves for its terrific bulk. Its best moves are:

Body Press: 80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Fighting move that uses the user's Defense stat for damage

80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Fighting move that uses the user's Defense stat for damage Dark Pulse: 80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Dark move that may make the target flinch

80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Dark move that may make the target flinch Foul Play: 95 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that uses the target's Attack stat for damage

95 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that uses the target's Attack stat for damage Knock Off: 65 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that has extra power against foes with an item and removes their item

65 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that has extra power against foes with an item and removes their item Leaf Storm: 130 BP and 90 Accuracy - Special Grass that gives the user -2 in Special Attack

130 BP and 90 Accuracy - Special Grass that gives the user -2 in Special Attack Leech Seed: Plants seeds in the target, draining 1/8 of their health every turn

Plants seeds in the target, draining 1/8 of their health every turn Light Screen: Creates a barrier for the team that halves Special damage for five turns

Creates a barrier for the team that halves Special damage for five turns Power Whip: 120 BP and 85 Accuracy - Physical Grass move

120 BP and 85 Accuracy - Physical Grass move Reflect: Creates a barrier for the team that halves Physical damage for five turns

Creates a barrier for the team that halves Physical damage for five turns Ruination: 90 Accuracy - Move that halves the opponent's HP

90 Accuracy - Move that halves the opponent's HP Stun Spore: 75 Accuracy - Move that may paralyze the opponent

75 Accuracy - Move that may paralyze the opponent Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Unfortunately, Wo-Chien doesn't have much in the way of coverage options. The creature has the potential to be a very good Grass-type, especially if it gets a move expansion in future updates for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

3) Amoonguss

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced a Paradox form of Amoonguss that has better stats, most noticeably in Attack. However, the Paradox form has a worse typing and lacks Regenerator, making it arguably worse than the original Amoonguss.

Amoonguss has some good moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Clear Smog: 50 BP and Infinite Accuracy - Special Poison move that resets all stat changes

50 BP and Infinite Accuracy - Special Poison move that resets all stat changes Foul Play: 95 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that uses the target's Attack stat for damage

95 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that uses the target's Attack stat for damage Giga Drain: 75 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Grass move that heals the user based on some of the damage dealt

75 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Grass move that heals the user based on some of the damage dealt Rage Powder: +3 priority that attracts all single-target attacks toward it

+3 priority that attracts all single-target attacks toward it Sludge Bomb: 90 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Poison move that may badly poison the target

90 BP and 100 Accuracy - Special Poison move that may badly poison the target Spore: 100 Accuracy - Move that puts the target to sleep

100 Accuracy - Move that puts the target to sleep Synthesis: Heals the user of 50% of their HP, more if under Sunny Day, and less in other weathers

Heals the user of 50% of their HP, more if under Sunny Day, and less in other weathers Toxic: 90 Accuracy status move that will badly poison the target

Amoonguss has some more offensive options, but this Pocket Monster is best used defensively, given its unique set of traits for a Grass-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

2) Breloom

Breloom has historically been one of the best Grass-types in the franchise, and it's no different in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Its Poison Heal and Technician are two excellent abilities, but that's not all. Breloom has 130 Attack and 70 Speed. While 70 Speed is low, it is worth noting because Breloom is the fastest user of Spore.

Toedscruel has a higher Speed stat, but the Pokemon has a bad ability that makes it move last when using Spore.

Notable moves of Breloom include:

Bullet Seed: 25 BP and 100 - Accuracy Grass Physical move that hits two-five times

25 BP and 100 - Accuracy Grass Physical move that hits two-five times Close Combat: 120 BP and 100 Accuracy - Move that gives the user -2 Defence and -2 Special Defence

120 BP and 100 Accuracy - Move that gives the user -2 Defence and -2 Special Defence Mach Punch: 40 BP and 100 Accuracy - Fighting Physical move that has +1 Priority

40 BP and 100 Accuracy - Fighting Physical move that has +1 Priority Seed Bomb: 80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move

80 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move Rock Tomb: 60 BP and 90 Accuracy - Physical Rock move that gives the target -1 Speed

60 BP and 90 Accuracy - Physical Rock move that gives the target -1 Speed Spore: 100 Accuracy - Move that puts the target to sleep

100 Accuracy - Move that puts the target to sleep Swords Dance: The user gets +2 Attack

Keep in mind that Shroomish has to learn Spore at Level 40 for Breloom to use it.

1) Meowscarada

This Grass-type starter has a few tricks up its sleeve (Image via Game Freak)

Even with Protean's nerf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Meowscarada is still shaping up to be one of the best new Grass-types in the two games. It has a good 110 Attack and 123 Speed with plenty of great moves, such as:

Flower Trick: 70 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move that always Crits and never misses

70 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Grass move that always Crits and never misses Low Kick: 100 Accuracy - Physical Fighting move whose BP is based on the weight of the target

100 Accuracy - Physical Fighting move whose BP is based on the weight of the target Knock Off: 65 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that has extra power against foes with an item and removes their item

65 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark move that has extra power against foes with an item and removes their item Play Rough: 90 BP and 90 Accuracy - Physical Fairy move that primarily acts as coverage but also has a 10% chance to reduce the target's Attack by one stage

90 BP and 90 Accuracy - Physical Fairy move that primarily acts as coverage but also has a 10% chance to reduce the target's Attack by one stage Spikes: A hazard that stacks up to three times but doesn't affect Flying-types or opponents with Levitate

A hazard that stacks up to three times but doesn't affect Flying-types or opponents with Levitate Substitute: The user sacrifices 25% of their HP to create a Substitute

The user sacrifices 25% of their HP to create a Substitute Sucker Punch: 70 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark priority move, but fails if the target doesn't attack

70 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Dark priority move, but fails if the target doesn't attack Taunt: Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves

Prevents the target from using non-attacking moves Thunder Punch: 75 BP and 100 Accuracy Physical Electric with a 10% chance to Paralyze the opponent

75 BP and 100 Accuracy Physical Electric with a 10% chance to Paralyze the opponent Toxic Spikes: One layer of this hazard poisons enemies that switch in, and two layers will badly poison them

One layer of this hazard poisons enemies that switch in, and two layers will badly poison them Trick: Swaps items with the opponent

Swaps items with the opponent U-Turn: 70 BP and 100 Accuracy - Physical Bug move that allows the user to swap Meowscarada with one of its teammates

Meowscarada has quite a wide variety of moves outside of the previously listed ones, especially for a Grass-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

