How to heal Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Every trainer in Pokemon GO is going to need to know how to keep their team healthy.

Pokemon health was never much of an issue in the main series games, since players can simply visit a PokeCenter and heal up their team in a matter of seconds. There is no Nurse Joy in Pokemon GO, though. The only way trainers can revive the health of their Pokemon is through items.

Which items are needed to heal Pokemon?

There are two different recovery items in Pokemon GO: Potions and Revives. Fans of the main series should be familiar with these, as they essentially do the same things in those games as they do in the mobile game.

If a Pokemon survives a battle, but has taken damage, Potions will refill their health bar. There are different tiers of Potions that trainers can use, and they all recover different amounts of health.

A list of the different tiers of Potions is as follows:

Potion : recovers a small bit of health

: recovers a small bit of health Super Potion : recovers a large amount of health

: recovers a large amount of health Hyper Potion : recovers a very large amount of health

: recovers a very large amount of health Max Potion: recovers a Pokemon’s health completely

If a Pokemon faints in battle, trainers are going to need to use Revives instead of Potions. Revives bring a fainted Pokemon back to life and ready to battle again.

Only Revives can recover a fainted Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Like in the main series games, there are two types of Revives: ordinary Revives and Max Revives. A normal Revive will heal a fainted Pokemon, but only by half of their health. A Max Revive, though, heals the Pokemon completely.

All of these items are available for purchase at the shop. There are free-to-play methods to get these items, and they are as follows:

Beating Raid bosses

Spinning PokeStops

Completing Research Tasks

Rewards for Leveling Up

Opening gifts

Potions and Revives are also only necessary for Gym Battles, Raids and other PvE content. The GO Battle League allows players to play each game with a completely healthy team, so that way they can play multiple matches in succession.

