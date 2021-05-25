Pokemon GO: Best ways to get revives in 2021

Revives are some of the most valuable resources in Pokemon GO since no trainer wants to risk having their Pokemon out of commission.

Just like in the main series games, a smart trainer in Pokemon is always going to load up on revives before going out to battle. There are two versions of this item: ordinary revives, which heal up only half way, and max revives that completely replenish the Pokemon’s health.

Unfortunately, there are no Pokemon Centers to walk to (at least not yet), so getting these items are the only way to heal fainted Pokemon.

Here are the best ways to acquire them.

How to heal Pokemon efficiently

There are several ways that trainers can acquire revives.

They are:

Leveling Up

Spinning a PokeStop/Gym

Opening Gifts

Completing Research Tasks

Defeating Raid bosses

Of all of these, perhaps the most pain-free methods are through spinning PokeStops/Gyms and through the opening of gifts. Sending and receiving gifts frequently has its own benefits, as it could also raise the friendship level between two trainers.

This could lead to more XP, a higher possibility of lucky trades, and other benefits. Spinning at PokeStops and Gyms should be done regularly anyway to load up on resources.

Leveling up Pokemon can be tedious at times, but this method can have high reward. While leveling up early on will yield a revive from level 30 onwards, trainers will get a max revive when their Pokemon evolves. This is in addition to the XP gain players can get from evolving Pokemon during events, or with a Lucky Egg active, etc.

Trying to use Raid battles as a way to stock up on revives is probably the least effective method. In most cases, trainers will be using revives in between battles on a Raid hunt, so they won’t actually gain too much.

It could be a smart idea, though, to use Tier 1 Raid battles just for the rewards, including revives. Conversely, if any trainer has a lot of friends with strong Pokemon, going after Tier 5 bosses and Mega tier bosses will usually yield a large amount of revives.

Going through Research Tasks is a good thing to do since Niantic usually has some nice rewards behind these missions. Of course, it all depends on which event is ongoing at the time, but usually trainers will get good Pokemon or resources for completing these, revives among them.