Where to find Fire Stones and what to use them for in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are many key resources you will be required to get your hands on the more you explore the world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

One such essential resource in the title is the Fire Stone, which you will need to be able to evolve certain Pokemon in the game.

While most Pokemon in the Poke Dex can evolve as you gain xp and level them up, certain Pocket Monsters can only evolve if you have a catalyst nearby.

The catalyst in this case will be an element stone, of which there is one for each element and type in the game.

Today's guide will go over how to find Fire Stones in the open world of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as the Pokemon you'll be able to use in the game.

Obtaining and using Fire Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Finding Fire Stones is one of the hardest things to achieve in Scarlet and Violet. Especially if you are not certain where to look for them, you will have to scour the map quite a bit and explore every bit of the open world to have a chance at encountering them.

Hence, to be able to easily obtain Fire Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to,

Make your way to the East Province Pokemon Center in Area Two and then head down to the river. When making your way along the River Bank, you will be able to find a great many numbers of items, with one of the items being a Fire Stone.

For the second stone, you will need to head to the East Province Area Three which is a vast desert, Here you will need to search for more shiny items on the ground and collect them as much as possible. One of the items that you collect here will contain a Fire Stone.

However, it’s important to note here that, while the areas for obtaining the Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set, the drops are random, which is why you will be required to patrol the area quite a bit to obtain it.

Additionally, there is also a way by which you will be able to purchase a Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All you will be required to do is to make your way to the Delibird Presents shop. You will be able to obtain a Fire Stone from there, only after you have defeated three Gym Leaders.

You can evolve Eevee into Flareon, Growlithe into Arcanine, and Capsakid into Scovillain after obtaining a Fire Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fire Stones are the only way to evolve the Pokemon mentioned in the title, and this is also true for other element types.

When it comes to the Water and Sun Stones, they will be obtained in the same way that the Fire Stones were.

