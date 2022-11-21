Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to find Tera Shards and change your Pokemon’s Tera type

Terastallizing is a brand new combat mechanic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that significantly changes how Pokemon battles play out in comparison to earlier games.

A fair number of new combat mechanics have been introduced in previous Pokemon titles, with Scarlet and Violet introducing Terastallizing as one of their key gameplay features.

With Terastallizing, you will be able to change the target Pokemon’s type or even strengthen the attacks of its existing type by simply tapping a button. This provides further strategy to battles, helping you to create unique type combinations to take down some of the more difficult challenges in the game with relative ease.

Almost all the Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea will have a Tera type which matches and represents the element that they belong to, but this is not always the case. Both games will allow you to change a given Pokemon’s Tera type only once you have reached a particular section in the main narrative.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to collect Tera Shards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and how you can change your Pokemon's Tera type.

Changing your Pokemon’s Tera type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To change your Pokemon’s Tera type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will first be required to defeat Larry in the Medali Gym. Upon doing so, you will then need to go back to the Treasury Eatery, where you will find the chef in the back left-hand corner now boasting a yellow speech bubble.

The bubble will say “Want to change any Pokemon’s Tera type?” Upon speaking with this NPC, you will learn that once you have fed your Pokemon a special dish, you will be able to completely change their Tera form.

However, to create these dishes, you must first get your hands on some Tera Shards. These shards are key ingredients in the dishes and are also one of the toughest resources to find in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region.

Obtaining Tera Shards in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you have completed your conversation with the chef, you will automatically receive 50 Normal Tera Shards from the NPC. Unfortunately, that amount is only sufficient to change the Tera type of Pokemon to Normal.

If you wish to change the Tera type to some other type, you must obtain the corresponding type of Tera Shards. The best way to get those will be to take part in all the special Tera Raid Events and rewards, where you will be required to shatter the opposing Pokemon’s Tera Jewel.

Additionally, you will also be able to obtain Tera Shards by catching as well as defeating all the wild Tera Type Pokemon that you encounter during your time in Paldea. However, due to their low spawn rates, this is not a reliable way to find Tera Shards, if you're set on mastering the Terastallizing feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

