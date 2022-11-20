Breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Hatching Eggs, Increased breeding chance, Masuda Method, and more explained

Breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a lot different than how the gameplay mechanic was in previous franchise entries.

As there is no Daycare Center in the vast open world of Paldea, trainers will now have to find a different way to breed their Pokemon and hatch the egg they get.

While the entire breeding process may seem complicated initially, it is much easier than it used to be in previous games. It uses the Picnic system, where food like Sandwiches plays a big part in how things turn out for you.

Hence, if you are struggling with the mechanics in the latest entries, today’s guide will go over everything you need to know about the new breeding and egg-hatching system in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Breeding Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In both versions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be able to breed Pokemon while setting out for a Picnic. As long as your party has two Pokemon, one male and the other female, in the same Egg Group, then there is a chance that they will breed to create an egg.

Being in the same Egg Group means that the two should either be breedable Pokemon or one out of them can be a Ditto.

Using Sandwiches, you will be able to increase breeding chances during a picnic. Food items in Scarlet and Violet have a lot of functions. Not only are they capable of boosting the stats of a Pokemon or increasing your catch rate, but they also increase the breeding rate.

You can obtain sandwiches and other food items in the titles by visiting the various shops that are present in Paldea. Moreover, if you have the ingredients for it, you can cook up a lot of sandwiches in the game.

To be able to breed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to,

Set up a Picnic on a flat surface when exploring the lands of Paldea, and then all you will have to do is wait for the event to be over for the game to prompt if the mating has occurred.

To make things easier, keep just two Pokemon you want to mate in your party. This will increase the chances of it and allow you to get your hands on the egg you want.

While engaged in a Picnic, you can invest some time in various activities like playing with your Pokemon, bathing them, or changing the decorations. However, you must check the basket at the end of the table every now and then.

When your Pokemon breed and create an egg, you will be informed to examine the basket, and upon collecting it, it will be sent straight to your box.

Hatching an egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To hatch an egg in the two games, you must have it in your party and then walk a certain distance with it.

Covering large distances has been made significantly easier in the new franchise entries, as you will be able to use Koraidon and Miraidon from very early on.

So the egg will automatically hatch once you have traveled a set amount of distance while exploring the vast secrets of Paldea.

The importance of Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to breeding, Ditto is extremely important and special, as you can use it for breeding with almost all the Pokemon that you will come across in Paldea.

However, catching one is rather difficult, as the tricky shapeshifter can masquerade as another Pokemon in the world. So when you are in West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three), you are advised to battle with every Pokemon you come across until one of them turns out to be a Ditto.

If the Pokemon you encounter is a Ditto, it will have a “???” sign over its head. However, that is only if you have already caught the Pokemon it imitates.

What is the Masuda Method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

During a Picnic, the odds of getting a Shiny Pokemon out of breeding have a base rate of 1/4096. However, the rate will increase to 1/683.08 if you breed Pokemon from two different nationalities.

This breeding method is called the Masuda Method and is named after Junichi Masuda, one of Game Freak's founding members.

