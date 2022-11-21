A new generation of entities has been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Tadbulb and Bellibolt. The former is an electric-type pocket monster that can blink on and off to alert nearby allies to danger. It can evolve into Bellibolt, a powerful creature that is also an electric Pokemon.

While catching Tadbuld is easy, its evolved form is not. This article will offer information on where the two creatures can be found and how to get a Bellibolt.

How to catch Tadbulb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bellibolt is used by the Electric-type Gym leader, Lono (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tadbulb can be easy to encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It can be found around Paldea near water bodies like rivers and wetlands. As an electric-type Pokemon, it is naturally weak against ground-type pocket monsters.

You can bring a ground-type companion to fight the electric creature to have an easier time weakening and capturing it. If you are defeating Tadbulb before you can catch it, you can use an electric-type Pokemon or a very low-level pocket monster to slowly reduce its health. Once Tadbulb’s HP is low and in the red, you can throw a Pokeball to capture it.

Tadbulb, being an electric-type entity, can learn a whole host of moves like Thunder Shock, Spark, and Zap Cannon. Electric Pokemon are super effective against water-type and flying-type creatures. So, for a player looking to gain an advantage against those types, Tadbulb can be a good choice.

How to evolve a Tadbulb into a Bellibolt

Bellibulb can also be encountered directly in the wild, on riverbanks. However, it doesn't present itself often and is considered a rare creature. If encountered, you can catch it in the same way you would capture a Tadbulb.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a Thunder Stone can be used to evolve a Tadbulb into its stronger version. Thunder Stones, like other evolution stones, are found in areas associated with the element of thunder. This includes Levincia City, West Province, and Casseroya Lake. These items, along with other evolution stones, become available for purchase in Delibird Presents after you defeat at least three Gym Leaders. The stones cost 3,000 Pokemon dollars each.

Bellibolt is a very strong Pokemon. Even the electric-type gym leader, Lono, uses it. It can perform powerful moves like Thunder Shock, Spark, Discharge, and Zap Cannon. These are incredibly effective against water-type and flying-type Polemon.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introducing a new generation of creatures — including Tadbulb, Rellor, and a Paldean variant of the Wooper — players will find themselves spending hours trying to catch all of them. Along with new entities, these installments bring a fully open world for gamers to explore with their Pokemon and friends. They also offer three new storylines to partake in. The two games are available on the Nintendo Switch for those that want to try them out.

