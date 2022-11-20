Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca

A new generation of pocket monsters has been introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Rellor and Rabsca. With so many new creatures added to the series' roster, gamers can venture out into the world of Paldea and find new Pokemon at every turn.

Gamers might be interested in Rabsca, a Bug and Psychic-type entity that rolls up a ball of dirt using psychic energy and treasures it more than its own life. This creature can perform ground and rock-type attacks. Players will have to evolve Rellor to get Rabsca.

Where to find and catch Rellor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rellor can be found rolling a dirt ball in the Asado Desert, which is located in the western region of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The creature will be a bit tiny and difficult to spot, but it won’t take you too long to encounter one.

The bug-type Pokemon is weak against Fire and Flying-type pocket monsters. You can use moves based on these types to get an advantage in the fight against Rello. Grass, fighting, or ground-type entities can also be used to whittle down its health slowly. You may even bring a low-level Pokemon to fight Rello.

Once the latter's health is low and in the red, you just need to throw a Pokeball to capture it. The new inclusion comes with moves like Defence Curl, Tackle, and Sand Attack.

Evolving Rellor into Rabsca

Rabsca with its dirt ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting a Rabsca is not all that difficult to get in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You need to use the “Let’s Go!” feature and acquire 1,000 steps using Rellor. “Let’s Go!” is a feature that lets gamers send out their Pokemon to explore and collect items from the world of Paldea. The creatures can even Auto Battle using this mechanic.

While a Pokemon is in Auto Battle, its trainer is free to do anything. They could watch the fight or go out exploring and collecting items. Pocket monsters can earn items and experience points while engaging in combat of this type.

Once a thousand steps have been amassed by Rello, it evolves into Rebsca. The latter can learn a whole host of powerful Psychic moves like Psybeam, Extrasensory, Guard Swap, and more.

Overall, getting a Rebsca is not that difficult in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All players need to do is head to the Asado Desert and capture a Rello and then use the “Let’s Go!” feature. That said, it might take a bit of time to register the thousand steps.

Apart from a whole bunch of new entities, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also introduce a new open world for gamers to explore with friends. Players who are interested in finding and catching a Toedscool or a Toedscruel can learn how to do so in this article.

Poll : 0 votes