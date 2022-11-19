Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Toedscool and Toedscruel

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can catch a whole new collection of Pokemon.

In the Paldea region, some Pokemon look strikingly similar to a few creatures that we have already encountered in the franchise. Two such specimens are Toedscool and Toedscruel.

Toedscool and Toedscruel look like their jellyfish counterparts from Generation I, Tentacool and Tentacruel. However, they are different in a variety of ways.

Instead of residing in oceans across the world, Toedscool and Toedscruel live in forests and have a peaceful life away from humans.

With such a vast open world to explore, trainers may have a hard time tracking down these new additions to the franchise. So, where should one start looking?

Toedscool can be found in different regions on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet map, trainers have two ways to get Toedscruel

Toedscruel's official Pokedex artwork in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toedscool can appear in various regions across the map. However, it is quick to run away, so there is a chance that trainers may have seen one already but startled it before they had the chance to notice.

Given the new way the map works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it can be hard to pinpoint an exact spawn point for Toedscool. Nevertheless, here is a list of all the areas it can appear in:

South Province (Areas Two through Five)

East Province (Areas One through Three)

West Province (Areas Two and Three)

North Province (Areas One and Two)

Tagtree Thicket

Northern Casseroya Lake

Many trainers have reported that Toedscool can appear in large numbers in their Casseroya Lake habitat, so it may be worth checking out the area.

If trainers suspect one to be in their immediate area, they should utilize the new stealth feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet carried over from Legends: Arceus. This can be done with a quick press of the "B" button. Once crouched, they can slowly approach Toedscool and send out a party member to battle it with the "ZR" trigger.

To find Toedscool's evolution, Toedscruel, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have two choices. They can either evolve their Toedscool or make their way for the far northwest region of Paldea.

Much like its pre-evolved form, Toedscruel can be found north of Casseroya Lake. If this seems a bit out of the way, trainers can evolve Toedscool at level 30.

Leveling up a creature to such a high number may seem a bit daunting for new players. Luckily, there are tons of ways to get this done as fast as possible.

Trainers can use the EXP Candies they find in Tera Raids, but they can also opt to evolve the Pokemon the old-fashioned way: through wild battles.

Given Toedscool's new Grass and Ground typing, it can easily take down the Fire, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon that inhabit the Eastern Province just outside of Mesagoza.

Though it may be a bit tedious, this method will provide trainers with a great way to quickly accumulate the materials required for making Technical Machines.

