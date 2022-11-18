Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have introduced several new Pocket Monsters, including the extremely popular Armarouge and Ceruledge. When you’ve captured a Charcadet, it can become one of these two very exciting Pokemon, but the real question is, how do you do that? What does it take to evolve this pint-sized Fire-type into a large Fire/Psychic powerhouse?

This guide will cover how to find a Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and what it takes to evolve the Pokemon into its next form. Unfortunately, these forms are also exclusive to specific versions of the game, and you will require Pokemon Scarlet to get this Pokemon without trading.

Charcadet can evolve in one of two ways in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Revealed earlier this year, Armarouge is one of the two forms of Charcadet, a new monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A red Fire-type clad in golden armor, it’s a Fire/Psychic type, making it a very interesting Pokemon. Thanks to its Psychic moves, it can be a devastating foe for one of the starter Pokemon’s final evolutions, Skeledirge.

Charcadet does not show up in groups, which makes it more rare. Even though it's a rare Pokemon, it can still show up in the South, East, or West Provinces of the region of Paldea. The best spot is the West Province (Area One), if you’re seeking a Charcadet. The earliest point in the game you can encounter one is Mesagoza (East Gate).

Sadly, Armarogue is not a Pokemon that you will find in the wild, so you will have to evolve it yourself. Furthermore, this Pokemon does not level up with experience gain either. Once you have a Charcadet, and you’re ready to evolve it, head to Zapipico City.

Near a fountain, you’ll see an NPC with a pink plaid shirt. He’ll have an orange dialog bubble over his head that says, “Fancy a trade?” He will trade you a useful item if you bring him 10 Bronzor Fragments. You will have to go defeat a few Bronzor to obtain them.

When you come back and complete the trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, he grants you the Auspicious Armor. By equipping Charcadet with the Auspicious Armor, he will evolve into Armarouge.

Armarouge stats

Category: Fire Warrior Pokemon

Fire Warrior Pokemon Type: Fire/Psychic

Fire/Psychic Height: 4’11”

4’11” Weight: 187.4

187.4 Ability: Flash Fire / Weak Armor (Hidden Ability)

If you’re lucky enough to get his Hidden Ability, he loses 1 stage of Defense on a physical hit, but gains 1 stage of speed. This Pokemon learns several very useful moves in its early levels as well.

Selection of early Armarouge moves

Fire Spin: Level 12

Level 12 Will-O-Wisp: Level 16

Level 16 Night Shade: Level 20

Level 20 Flame Charge: Level 24

Level 24 Incinerate: Level 28

Sadly, it doesn’t naturally learn any Psychic Moves until level 37’s Calm Mind and level 42’s Ally Switch, but it can still learn several useful abilities with the help of appropriate TMs. Psybeam, Stored Power, Psyshock and Trick are just a few good examples.

This Pokemon also features a brand new Pokemon move at level 62, Armor Cannon. This move boasts 120 Power and 100 Accuracy, with a total PP of 5. While this move deals significant damage to its target, it lowers the user’s Defense and Special Defense stats.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a wealth of new Pokemon, and Ceruledge is one of the many that are worth using on your team.

