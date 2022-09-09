"Arguably 2 of the coolest Pokemon designs ever": Fans gush over Scarlet & Violet's latest, Armarouge and Ceruledge

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are on the horizon, and fan excitement keeps escalating. The Pokemon Company has been relatively generous with new announcements made periodically detailing various elements of the upcoming Nintendo Switch game. One of the most hyped-over reveals has been two specific monsters: Armarouge and Ceruledge.

These two medieval-ish humanoid creatures are a visible step above anything else that has been shown, especially about the design. Rumors floated around until the reveal described knight-like features, but the final designs are compared to the Megaman games.

Exploring the new Pokemon Armarouge and Ceruledge

1) Armarouge

Pokémon @Pokemon



Armarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. Armarouge’s set of armor is the source of energy for its Psychic-type moves.



Armarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. Armarouge's set of armor is the source of energy for its Psychic-type moves.

Described as a Fire Warrior Pokemon, Armarouge values honesty and fairness. It uses its massive arm cannons for battle. On that note, its yellow armor is its source of Psychic energy, allowing it to control its Fire type moves. It is available exclusively in the Scarlet version.

One of the moves it can learn, "Armor Cannon," shoots powerful, fiery projectiles from its arm armor turned into cannons to deal massive damage. However, this, in return, lowers the user's Defense and Special Defense stats during battle.

Type: Fire/Psychic

Height: 4'11"

Weight: 187.4 lbs.

Ability: Flash Fire

Moves: Armor Cannon

2) Ceruledge

Pokémon @Pokemon



Ceruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn’t above using sneak attacks to win a battle. Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy.



Ceruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn't above using sneak attacks to win a battle. Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy.

Exclusively available in the Violet version, this Fire Blades Pokemon is sneakier than its fiery counterpart Armarouge. It believes in winning no matter what, even if it means resorting to underhanded means like back-attacks. It is swift, and its blade hands are equally threatening, as reflected by its Ghost type attribute.

One of the moves it learns is Bitter Blades - this channels the lingering regrets of the fallen into its blade and slashes the opponent. Additionally, the user’s HP is restored by up to half the damage taken by the target.

Type: Fire/Ghost

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 136.7 lbs.

Ability: Flash Fire

Moves:

Both possess the same Ability, Flash Fire, which powers up the creature’s Fire-type moves if it is hit by one. Nothing special, but fans still seem keen on getting them on their team when Scarlet & Violet finally launches.

Many have created fantastic fan art for the two critters in anticipation of the launch of developer Game Freak's latest project.

Lane 🍙 @SSGxLane Why does Armarouge and Ceruledge look like they’re straight out of Mega Man Battle Network? The Battle Theme even fits perfectly Why does Armarouge and Ceruledge look like they’re straight out of Mega Man Battle Network? The Battle Theme even fits perfectly 💀 https://t.co/W18el6V4dQ

🌟 whitmoon 🌟 CA7 @ G23-24 @WhitmoonNuanl Armarouge & Ceruledge!



I really love their design and want to draw them!

So hyped and can't wait to meet them in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet! 🥰 Armarouge & Ceruledge!I really love their design and want to draw them!So hyped and can't wait to meet them in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet! 🥰 💕Armarouge & Ceruledge!💕I really love their design and want to draw them! 💕So hyped and can't wait to meet them in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet! 🥰💕 https://t.co/2z7aNQ5JBV

Lewtwo @Lewchube Lewtwo @Lewchube Both of these Pokemon were 999% designed by Hitoshi Ariga.



most mega man shit i've ever seen Both of these Pokemon were 999% designed by Hitoshi Ariga.most mega man shit i've ever seen https://t.co/23dDB9s8Ge if these aren't the shinies for Armarouge and Ceruledge I'm modding them in day ONE twitter.com/Lewchube/statu… if these aren't the shinies for Armarouge and Ceruledge I'm modding them in day ONE twitter.com/Lewchube/statu… https://t.co/nffUfAEjpu

0takuman-san @0takuman3 Armarouge and Ceruledge



New Scarlet and Violet Pokemon are looking real cool Armarouge and CeruledgeNew Scarlet and Violet Pokemon are looking real cool https://t.co/UUKfSW4atr

Davohk @Davohk



I love these two so much they're the coolest pokemon designs we've gotten in a long time. Ceruledge and Armarouge.I love these two so much they're the coolest pokemon designs we've gotten in a long time. #PokemonScarletViolet Ceruledge and Armarouge. I love these two so much they're the coolest pokemon designs we've gotten in a long time. #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/XJF0ycwO0E

To obtain both, players of one version must trade with a player with the opposite version. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet mark the latest entries in the long-running monster catcher series. This time, players will visit the region of Paldea to meet new trainers and creatures and see the world of Pokemon in a new light.

While the core traditional turn-based formula is not going anywhere anytime soon, new elements have been introduced in the mainline series: open-world, non-linear plotlines, new mechanics like Terastral forms, and much more. The games are scheduled to be released on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

Edited by Srijan Sen