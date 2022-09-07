5 takeaways from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet "Seek Your Treasure!" trailer

After a lot of anticipation, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is out. Dubbed "Seek Your Treasure!", it nudges players to renew the spirit of discovery and exploration within them. It unveils brand new details about the upcoming open-world RPG from Game Freak.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️



pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!”Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️ In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!” Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️❤️💜 pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw https://t.co/mRTtXjPkA0

A lot of it was hinted at via past rumors, while others were a nice surprise. But all in all, it seems to be another journey that longtime fans should find appealing. Here are five interesting things to note from the trailer.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is a mix of old and new ideas

1) There are three distinct narrative paths to follow

Pokémon @Pokemon



Victory Road



The Path of Legends



Starfall Street



Which adventure will you begin first? 🤔 Three stories will be woven into your adventure while traversing the sprawling Paldea region:Victory RoadThe Path of LegendsStarfall StreetWhich adventure will you begin first? 🤔 Three stories will be woven into your adventure while traversing the sprawling Paldea region: Victory Road 🏆 The Path of Legends 🌿 ⭐️Starfall Street⭐️ Which adventure will you begin first? 🤔⬇️ https://t.co/rgFBeYfwyc

This was one of the many details that popped up amidst the sea of leaks over the past couple of months. The game will feature three unique storylines: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. Each has a different focus.

Victory Road, for example, is the standard Gym-beating journey; playes will visit Gyms scattered trhowughpout Paldea to defeat the powerful Gym leaders to rise up the ranks towards being Champion. Path of Legends, meanwhile, is a more exploration-driven scenario as layers join a new NPC named Arven in the hunt for rare herbs.

2) Totem Pokemon are back in the form of "Titans"

That's one big crab (Image via Game Freak)

Sun & Moon introduced the Totem Pokemon, large variants of standard creatures that posed a challenge. They appear here are now are called Titan Pokemon. The above seen Klawf (a brand rock-type crab critter) will be encountered while following the Path of Legends storyline in search of the Herba Mystica.

After all, these behemoths are the gaurdians of the elusive plant.

3) The "antagonist" group for this game is... a bunch of rebelious students?

Interesting, to say the least (Image via Game Freak)

Fans have been wondering for a while now as to what antagonist group would show up in Scarlet & Violet - now we know. Called Team Stra, this group of misfits consists of rebellious students from the prestigious Paldean school the player attends. They have somehow taken over the region of Paldea to establish bases and must be taken down.

One of the key faces of this new team is Mela, who leads the Fire crew of the group. She, alongside other Bosses, will appear via Starmobile vehicles to battle players.

4) Gyms will have different gimmicks

Spicing up gameplay for the players is always good (Image via Game Freak)

While this one is not anything particularly new, Scarlet & Violet's Gyms will each seemingly have different objectives and puzzles. The activity showcased here centered around finding Sunflora scattered throughout the area.

As usual, the finale of the Gym will wrap up in an exhilirating fight against the powerful Gym Leaders, who can also terrastalize their Pokemon.

5) The overworld map is more extensive than ever before

Where will you go? (Image via Game Freak)

Thanks to its open-world nature, fans will be able to explore every nook and cranny of Paldea. To achieve this, a handy map is a must and Game Freak has provided a seemingly robust one.

As shown in the trailer, it seems to display a relatively detailed topography of the lands, including landmarks and even the weather. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet arrive November 18, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman