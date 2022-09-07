"I missed it": Timed-exclusive Pokemon giveaways have begun to frustrate players

Since their inception, Pokemon games have had a social aspect. That is precisely why developer Game Freak has stuck to the two-game formula. This is so that players can exchange exclusive and rare monsters with the owners of the other copy.

Additionally, occasional Pokemon giveaways from the official publisher also tie into this, allowing players to get their hands on legendary creatures that are otherwise not obtainable in the game.

While the motive behind it is understandable, making them a one-time thing has annoyed players ever since Mystery Gifts became a thing (the in-game method via which Pokemon or items to summon said critters are provided). One such player recently vented on Reddit about the same.

Limited-time Pokemon giveaways are unfair to new players

Pokémon @Pokemon



Learn how to encounter these Mythical Pokémon in



pkmn.news/3tZJlAv Take on Arceus and Darkrai in your Sinnoh region adventure!Learn how to encounter these Mythical Pokémon in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl Take on Arceus and Darkrai in your Sinnoh region adventure!Learn how to encounter these Mythical Pokémon in #PokemonBrilliantDiamond and #PokemonShiningPearl. 💎✨ ➡️ pkmn.news/3tZJlAv https://t.co/Y2qWnklkjE

Context relates to the giveaway for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games that were hosted earlier in March this year. Two mythical creatures were given away for free: Arceus, the creator of Pokemon, and Darkrai, the nightmare Pokemon.

The latter was straightforward as it required fans to have a save file from the Pokemon Legends Arceus game, the latest game from the Japanese game developer. Certain objectives would grant an Azure Flute item that can be used to summon Arceus to fight and capture the Spear Pillar area.

Darkrai, on the other hand, was only available via the Member Card item, which was handed out for a short period. While Arceus' save file requirement ensures even new players can obtain the powerful legendary monster, Darkrai is a ship that has since sailed.

This is nothing particularly new either, as fans have always complained about missing out on certain creatures due to being unable to get them on time or being available only in specific regions. Check out these posts from throughout the years that share the same sentiment:

vito @TheRedpunk Mythical Pokémon should be obtained by quests within the game/DLC & not randomly timed WiFi giveaways. Loses the “mythical” aspect in my opinion. Mythical Pokémon should be obtained by quests within the game/DLC & not randomly timed WiFi giveaways. Loses the “mythical” aspect in my opinion.

Kajitoushen🪷 @Kajitoushen @Pokemon I'll start caring when you can legitimately "Catch em All" without internet events and special timed giveaways... come on its 2017 people.. @Pokemon I'll start caring when you can legitimately "Catch em All" without internet events and special timed giveaways... come on its 2017 people..

Flint'sInfernape @FlintsInfernape @omelette_leo @Stukeness @Dragonify_ @SSL_2004 @MagicalLahey @Strain42 @ArloStuff I would much prefer being handed a mythical pokemon from an NPC that will always be there to a timed event item distribution or timed event pokemon giveaway in a pokemon center. And again, making more pokemon available for the player to use shouldn't be seen as a bad thing @omelette_leo @Stukeness @Dragonify_ @SSL_2004 @MagicalLahey @Strain42 @ArloStuff I would much prefer being handed a mythical pokemon from an NPC that will always be there to a timed event item distribution or timed event pokemon giveaway in a pokemon center. And again, making more pokemon available for the player to use shouldn't be seen as a bad thing

Jimmy @KodaiMasuku @TheRealRyanHiga Free timed Legendary Pokémon giveaway through Wi-Fi, DS no longer connects online. @TheRealRyanHiga Free timed Legendary Pokémon giveaway through Wi-Fi, DS no longer connects online.

💦 moist boi 💦 @moisteroni @Benefennec Yeah, I'm not a fan either. It's a cool design but I'm getting a little bored with the whole "woah! Here's a new mythical Pokémon that's a timed giveaway! Miss it? Too bad!" @Benefennec Yeah, I'm not a fan either. It's a cool design but I'm getting a little bored with the whole "woah! Here's a new mythical Pokémon that's a timed giveaway! Miss it? Too bad!"

These concerns are entirely valid. This is most disappointing for newcomers who purchase the game after these events are over. Why not make the monsters available via an in-game progression system once the events are done? This way, no one loses out; it is fair game for everyone.

As some users have suggested, these handouts could also be on a rotation or annual basis. This way, the rare status of these monsters is maintained, and at the same time, the method to obtain them is evergreen.

Unfortunately, it does not look like things will change anytime soon unless fans bring this issue to the publisher's notice. Yes. They may not agree to make a change, but it would not hurt to give it a shot.

Fans can expect to see more of these giveaways with the upcoming Scarlet & Violet games. Rumor has it that a legendary handout will be coming soon to Sword & Shield titles. Both of these entries are available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. The upcoming open-world RPG experience is set for November 18, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen