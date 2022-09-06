Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to receive new trailer: Air times, where to watch, expected announcements, and more

A brand new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is dropping soon. As announced by the official Pokemon Twitter account, fans can expect to see brand new information. Now, what it will entail remains a mystery, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 9/7 for the latest news!



A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow!

You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 9/7 for the latest news!

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have seen a near constant drip-feed of information from the publisher. The upcoming Nintendo Switch open-world RPG has many fans excited thanks to new details being revealed frequently; but the hype train is not over yet.

When does the new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer drop and at what time?

#PokemonScarletViolet Gear up for the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges. 🗺️ Gear up for the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges. 🗺️❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/8EKo6CrAEq

The trailer will go live on September 7, 2022 at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET/6:30 pm IST, and fans can visit the official Pokemon YouTube channel to view it. Based on the official wording, it does not sound like a livestream, so it will likely be pre-recorded footage. But what could be present in it?

The new trailer could shed light on recent leaks

This news definitely popped out of the blue. After all, the publisher has thus far been happy with the updates made through their social media. Like in the case of Grafaiai, the recently revealed brand new monster that was hinted at via images of strange markings on trees in the region of Paldea.

Considering this is a trailer, it would mean one thing for sure: there's more information to relay than a simple media post would. It would also mean this has to be something significant. Given the recent leaks featuring the upcoming JRPG title, it would not be hard to guess that this trailer might confirm many of the whispers floating around the rumormill as of late.

Paradox Pokemon for one makes sense; these alternate versions of existing creatures that come from the past or future could get a debut reveal soon. They might also touch on aspects that are still shrouded in mystery: the open-world progression, how the narrative is designed around it, and more.

There are many minor details that remain unanswered but have popped up amidst rumors: how egg hatching works, the new Pokemon Refresh replacement, and more. Perhaps we might even see raw, uncut gameplay so fans can get a glimpse of what to expect from Game Freak's most ambitious title to date.

Both Scarlet & Violet are expected to launch worldwide on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo witch platform. Will you be checking these games out?

