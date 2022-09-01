Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai showcased: Colorful markings, sweet scent, and more

Recently, the official Twitter handle for Pokémon has been teasing Grafaiai, which is set to arrive in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. After many colorful teasers, fans finally caught a glimpse of the critter in a video uploaded to Twitter, which shares the unique experience of the Paldean photographer documenting the creature.

He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai!As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! https://t.co/1IporNVMi2

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will herald the ninth generation of the Pokémon video game series, which is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. Game Freak has been gradually releasing more and more information about the themes of the two titles, their open world, the characters involved, as well as new Pokémon.

Grafaiai is a new Toxic Monkey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Grafaiai is a portmanteau of two words, 'graffiti' and 'aye-aye'. The first word refers to paintings and sketches drawn or sprayed onto walls, while the second word is a type of real-life lemur native to Madagascar. On the official website, the description for this new Pokémon is as follows:

"Grafaiai is a moody Pokémon with a fastidious disposition. It doesn’t form packs, preferring to roam alone. It’s constantly caught up in territorial struggles with other Pokémon."

#PokemonScarletViolet We have something truly amazing to share with you, Trainers!We’ve been lucky enough to obtain a video from the Paldea photographer, documenting his unique experience observing #Grafaiai We have something truly amazing to share with you, Trainers! We’ve been lucky enough to obtain a video from the Paldea photographer, documenting his unique experience observing #Grafaiai. 📹#PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/v8qEIZyKtS

As seen in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser shared on the Twitter channel, the newest Pokemon discovered in the Paldea Region creates markings, the colors of which are determined by its diet. Essentially, Grafaiai is a Toxic Monkey Pokémon of Poison/Normal type with the ability of Unburden/Poison Touch.

As the new Pokémon is nocturnal, it will lick its hands and fingers at night to cover them with poison before drawing patterns and markings on trees within its territory. The markings have a sweet scent that draws in Bug Pokémon and then paralyzes them. At dawn, Grafaiai returns to collect its incapacitated prey.

This poisonous saliva of Grafaiai also changes color based on what it has eaten and is even used by the Pokémon to spit at enemies. It also slashes at enemies with its claws covered in poisonous saliva. Upon sensing great danger, Grafaiai can concentrate its poison into a potent toxin capable of immobilizing victims for three whole days.

A short clip of Grafaiai is also available on the official YouTube channel of Pokémon, where players can see the territorial critter engaging with the world by making its markings and battling other Pokémon. Fans already seem to be in love with the colorful and artistic aspect of the newest addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Players will be eager to step into the open world of the upcoming two titles and come across Grafaiai, the territorial artist. Leaks and rumors have already suggested that a plethora of new additions will arrive alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the community is excited to see how it all plays out come November.

