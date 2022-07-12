Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Leaks reveal information regarding time travel, story, various returning Pokemon, and more

Apart from two trailers, official information regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been sparse. This has left fans hungry for leaks and rumors regarding the title, with some taking it upon themselves to creatively imagine what certain Pokemon would look like when evolved. A recent batch of leaks, reportedly from a trusted source, has provided a lot of information about the title, including the story and the time travel mechanic.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will herald the ninth generation of the Pokemon video game series. Both the games will be launched later this year in November. The trailers have revealed a number of interesting features that the new entries will introduce, like open-world exploration, four-player multiplayer, and more.

Leaks promise a "tear-jerkingly good" story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The latest leaks have been reported by @CentroLeaks and @realblaines on Twitter, citing trusted sources for the information. The leaks reveal the status of the availability of a number of traditional Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the open world, story, time travel, and more.

The compilation of the leaks is as follows:

Garchomp confirmed to be present.

The map will have three cities and nine towns.

Time warping or time travel is a feature that will be available. It will apply to Pokemon and not players.

Wailord, Metagross, and Golurk lines will not be present.

Murkrow is in the game, with possibly a regional variation.

The story is supposedly "tear-jerkingly good."

There will not be an Eevee evolution.

Jynx, Joltik, and Milotic will not be in the game.

There will not be a National Dex.

No Hop.

300-500 Pokemon in the Regional Dex.

It's long been rumored that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature a time travel mechanic. The notion of the past and future can already be seen in the aesthetic of the two professors, unique to each title, with one donning a prehistoric style and the other sporting futuristic clothing. Furthermore, the names of the Professors - Sada, shortened from Pasada (past) and Turo, shortened from Futuro (future) - also point towards the same.

The two new Legendary Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet are Koraidon and Miraidon. Although the developers have not revealed further information regarding the two immensely powerful creatures, their design aesthetics follow that of the Professors and the notion of the past and future. The time travel aspect was also mentioned by the notoriously cryptic Pokemon leaker Riddler Khu.

It remains to be seen how the developers will utilize this unique mechanic in the gameplay and the story. A common theory is that players will get to come across past and future versions of Pokemon. Fans have let their imaginations run wild as leaks run rampant, but there is no official information at the moment.

Players hope that Game Freak will provide another trailer for the game soon and reveal more information regarding the various mechanics and Pokemon evolutions. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be coming on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.

