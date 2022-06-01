New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows 5 amazing gameplay features: Open world exploration, four-player multiplayer, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to be the next installment of the long-running video game series. Developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company, the RPG title will bring a fresh batch of adorable creatures for players to fall in love with.

The popularity of Pokemon games has only grown over the past two decades, ever since Pokemon Red and Green came out in 1996. Each generation of titles has featured several iconic beasts who have endeared themselves to fans.

The recently released second trailer showcased many of them, alongside several gameplay features and the release date. On November 18, players will be able to see the ninth generation Pokemon when the two games are released on Nintendo Switch.

Features of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that players will love

Open world gameplay

Marking a significant development over the previous Pokemon games in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will allow players to "explore freely in a richly expressed open world."

Talking about the world of both the titles, the official website states:

"Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver—one welcoming even to newcomers to the series. You can experience a new style of adventure, with a world that you’re free to explore at your leisure and not in an order dictated by the story. You will, of course, journey to hone your skills as a Pokémon Trainer, but many more discoveries and stories await you. Meet a variety of people and Pokémon, and adventure in the world of Pokémon the way you want to."

A fully-fleshed open-world Pokemon game has been one of the most asked-for features among fans. The last few games in the series have marked elements of an open world, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus coming closest. But the true open-world immersive experience in the land of Pokemon has remained elusive until now.

The open-world (Image via Pokemon)

Players will be excited to see what Game Freak has in store in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The gaming world will feature urban areas and open wilderness with promised variety and fidelity.

Four-player multiplayer

At this point, the entry on the official website states:

"Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet allow multiplayer gameplay with up to four players. Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with other players. You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever!"

The mechanics of trading and battling have been ever-present in Pokemon games but through various specific locations, like Pokemon Center. This may not stay the same as the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet, and Violet not only shows four characters exploring the wilderness but also trading and battling outside any such designated areas.

The multiplayer mechanic (Image via Pokemon)

One cannot be entirely sure how these mechanics will be explored or developed. Players will have to wait for the developers to provide an in-depth look at the same. Even then, it is an exciting feature that will undoubtedly go down well with a huge fan base.

Each version has a different professor

This is an exciting addition and, for many, a welcome change to the staple of the series. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature two different professors for the first time in the series. Players will get one or the other depending on the version of the game they choose to play.

The official quip on the matter is:

"In Pokémon Scarlet, you will meet Professor Sada, and in Pokémon Violet, you will meet Professor Turo. Each is carrying out research into certain lore passed down in the region."

Iconic professors like Oak, Juniper, and Birch have graced the game screens of players over the years. They play a mentor role to the player character and often appear, after the initial prologue, at different locations during the playthrough with tasks and helpful nudges.

Professor Sada and Turo (Image via Pokemon)

Players will be eager to see the two personalities when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet finally arrive later this year. Their design and characteristics are probably influenced by their unique backstories.

Their designs also hint at the general theme of the two games - of past and future. Professor Turo sports a more futuristic look, while Professor Sada features a more ancient one.

Showcases a bunch of new Pokemon, including three Starters and two Legendary Pokemons

The recently revealed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer showcased the three first partner Pokemon, named Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Each looks cute and playful and is of the three types available at the beginning to the player's character - Grass, Fire, and Water.

Two legendary Pokemon that will grace the cover of each title have also been shown. The majestic beasts are called Koraidon and Miraidon, the former sporting a primeval appearance while the latter boasts a futuristic one.

The trailer also features three other Pokemon who will be available in the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are Pawmi, Smoliv, and Lechonk. The latter has already become quite a sensation among fans.

Meet the new friend

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will each have their own unique set of outfits that players will be able to wear depending on the version they choose to play. The official description mysteriously notes:

"Who knows what kind of story awaits you?"

The new friend (Image via Pokemon)

Pokemon games have always had interesting characters with whom the player shares a friendly rivalry. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have Nemona. Her official biography states:

"Your friend, Nemona, has a sunny and energetic disposition, and she absolutely loves Pokémon battles. She’s an experienced Pokémon Trainer and serves as a reliable guide for you on your adventures. She has undisputed skill in battle—though it does also seem that she’s not the best at throwing Poké Balls."

Fans will have to wait for further reveals and trailers to learn more about her and the other characters present in the game. The developers have been careful not to reveal any of the antagonists of the titles or the central conflict. November is a long time away, and fans can only bide once.

