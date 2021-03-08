There are several notable professors who have been introduced in the Pokemon anime and games.

With each new region explored in the franchise, a new professor usually enters the scene before a player or Ash and his companions get too far along the region. Each of the brilliant scientists in the world of Pokemon have their own personal quirks and areas of specialization.

Some Pokemon professors end up being more noteworthy than others. Here are the top three, ranked by their intelligence and contributions to the study of Pokemon.

Top 3 smartest professors from Pokemon

#3 - Professor Kukui

Professor Kukui (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Professor Kukui is not only a scientist in the Alola region, but he also founded the territory's Pokemon league.

Kukui's research mainly pertains to studying Pokemon moves and attacks. Being that Pokemon moves are a vital part of the anime, games, and well... just about everything Pokemon, it's safe to say that Kukui is making significant contributions to the world with his studies.

Advertisement

#2 - Professor Elm

Professor Elm (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Professor Elm is a resident Pokemon researcher in the Johto region. Prior to attaining his own success in Pokemon-related studies he was one of Professor Oak's brightest students.

Elm has made many diverse contributions. He is an expert in the field of breeding, is credited for discovering Pokemon eggs, and is regarded as the number one authority on evolution.

This professor has also proven many times in both the anime and games that he has a kind and friendly demeanor - unless of course one disagrees with his theories!

#1 - Professor Samuel Oak

Professor Oak (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leading the pack of the smartest professors is none other than the Kanto region researcher, Professor Oak.

Samuel Oak focuses on examining the relationship between humans and Pokemon, an absolutely crucial research topic in a world where people and pocket monsters must learn to live alongside one another.

This professor has made some other notable contributions as well, including one of the most useful inventions of all time, the Pokedex. It's no wonder Professor Oak is looked up to by researchers and trainers in regions all over the world.

Also Read: Top 3 songs from the Pokemon anime