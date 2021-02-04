It isn't easy to rank the Pokemon regions as they all have their own amazing qualities. Some are based on an area on earth like the newest region, Galar is based on Great Britain.

It's quite interesting to see Pokemon regions and how the NPCs and Pokemon affect them. The climate and areas have native Pokemon, and it's truly an amazing scene for an RPG.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Pokemon regions of all time

#3 - Johto

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The beautiful neighbor of the original Kanto Region, Johto, is one of the most popular regions. Of course, after completing the main story in the Generation II games, the player can access the Kanto Region, but we'll talk about that later.

Like the Bug Catching Contests, the Johto region has so much to do, like chasing Suicune and even finding shiny Gyarados.

This region is filled with historical sites and backstory, like the Burnt Tower in Ecruteak City that may have been the legendary bird Ho-Oh's birthplace and the Ruins of Alph that house the peculiar Pokemon Unown. Johto is filled to the brim with beautiful scenery and great Pokemon.

#2 - Hoenn

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Hoenn region is filled with interesting and mysterious places to explore. From the mysterious Mirage Island that players can only find if they have a certain Pokemon on a certain day, to the legendary Faraway Island where the player can find Mew during an event.

This region is covered in interesting places for the player to explore. The player can even go to space in the remakes' post-game during the Delta series. Fighting Deoxys with Mega Rayquaza is truly an experience every Pokemon fan should experience.

#1 - Kanto

Image via Bulbapedia

The first region Pokemon fans could explore, Kanto. Home to the strongest Pokemon trainer in the main game series, Red, and home to the legendary Ash from the anime, Kanto is undoubtedly the most popular Region, even though some fans may think it's overrated.

Kanto is impossible to forget, especially since players can visit it in Generation II games as post games. Kanto has the most remakes in the series. Kanto is just as lovable as in 1996 when players first explored it.