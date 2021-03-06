Top 3 songs from the Pokemon anime

There have been countless catchy Pokemon songs throughout the anime's history.

Although the Pokemon franchise incorporates new songs every now and then, especially with each additional season of the anime, there are three that have stood the test of time.

Some not-so-great songs have come from the Pokemon anime as well, including Jesse, James, and Meowth's rendition of "Team Rocket Forever."

3 best songs from the Pokemon anime

#3 - Two Perfect Girls

Advertisement

"Two Perfect Girls" is a song released by The Pokemon Company in 2001. It was played in an episode of season three, Pokemon: The Johto Journeys. The song is performed by Eric Stuart, the English voice actor for the character Brock.

Lyrically, the song is all about how Brock can't seem to choose between two women that he always seems to have his eye on in the show - Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny.

It's a light-hearted song that has humorous lyrics and makes for an entertaining listen. It certainly won't put fans to sleep, unless Jigglypuff gets a hold of the mic of course,

Jigglypuff sings in the anime, putting its entire audience to sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

#2 - Kanto PokeRap

Advertisement

The original PokeRap from the first season of Pokemon is a masterpiece. A portion of the song would play at the end of each episode, until all 150 Pokemon names were eventually sung.

The Kanto PokeRap is a fantastically fun song and certainly has a special space concreted in Pokemon music history. A couple more PokeRaps have been released since the original, but they weren't as good as the original.

#1 - Pokemon Theme Song (Season One)

Another season one song takes first place on the list, and rightfully so, as it is truly the magnum opus of Pokemon music. This song can get long-time Pokemon lovers and new fans alike singing along together.

Simply titled, "Pokemon Theme," the song was released in 1999. It was written and produced by both John Loeffler and John Siegler. Jason Paige, the main vocalist for the track, does an incredible job of conveying the spirit of Pokemon through this song. It's hard to imagine The Pokemon Company ever putting out another song quite as legendary as this one.

Also Read: How to check a Pokemon card's value