How to complete the Red and Green Version collections in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO held the first-ever Kanto Tour event, and anyone who purchased a ticket had to choose either the Red Version or the Green Version.

Each section of the Pokemon GO Kanto tour collection was split to organize separate categories. There are categories for things like Pallet Town, Pewter City, Raids and, of course, versions. Eight different Pokemon have to be caught in order to complete each collection, aside from the evolutions section which requires the completion of all Kanto evolutions.

There are also the Red Version and Green Version collections. Every player that purchased the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour ticket has both collections available to complete, regardless of the version that they chose. While players may not be able to find the opposite version's Pokemon in the wild, they can still trade in order to complete the collection.

Choosing a version means that six distinct Pokemon will appear when using an incense item. The list of Pokemon for Red and Green changes and is currently as follows:

Red Version Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mankey

Growlithe

Electabuzz

Ekans

Oddish

Scyther

Green Version Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Sandshrew

Vulpix

Meowth

Bellsprout

Magmar

Pinsir

Once players have collected all six of their Version Pokemon, the best bet is to find a friend who has the Green Version of the Kanto Tour ticket. Players will then need to trade with them in order to acquire all the opposite Version Pokemon. There really is no other way to complete that part of the collection event.

The collection event in the Pokemon GO Kanto Tour

As fun as the collection event is, collecting all the Pokemon for the different categories is quite the task. In total, players need to end up with all 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region to complete the collections.

All of them were available on February 20 at different hours. That would have been the best time to complete all the collections, but many players may have missed some of the events. In that case, there is still the rest of this week to collect any of the missing Pokemon.

The evolutions collection will be the most time-consuming, especially for Pokemon that are evolved from the opposite Version of the Kanto Tour. It'll take some luck to catch them all in Kanto.