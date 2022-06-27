Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak indicates starter Pokemon Fuecoco's final evolution form

Recent posts from a leaker regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have teased what the final form of Fuecoco, one of the starter Pokemon for the two games, will be. It is always an interesting and enthralling experience to see what majestic form the final evolution of these creatures looks like, especially when they are starter Pokemons who will be there right from the very beginning.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to be the next video game entries into the long-running popular franchise, heralding the ninth generation. Announced back in February 2022, two trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have already been shown, with the release date confirmed to be November 18 later this year.

Fans got a look at a handful of Pokemon, including starters and legendaries, the two Professors Sada and Turo, and the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Leaker teases the final form of Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Riddler Khu is a well-known leaker who tweets cryptic riddles and clues regarding everything Pokemon. They recently shared a couple of posts on Twitter about Fuecoco's final stage, starting off with a poll regarding what fans think the form will be.

The poll shared on Twitter (Image via @Riddler_Khu/Twitter)

On the official website of the game, Fuecoco is described as a fire croc Pokemon with the Blaze ability. It has overflowing fire energy, signified by the flickering on top of its head where fire energy is leaking out of its body. When it gets excited, the head spouts more flames, making it likely that this part of Fuecoco will be focused during an evolution.

Riddle Khu added another tweet regarding the poll, stating:

"My personal reactions to the 4 situations: meh, no-brainer, nope but a fetish, meme. But you know the final result is always inclined to be meh. Don’t read too much into this. Anyway you will know it on 30th. We just use Twitter to have a simple discussion and exchange ideas."

The poll on Twitter (Image via @Riddler_Khu/Twitter)

Given that it is a Croc Pokemon, the final stage is likely to be between 1 and 2. For example, Totodile, another Croc creature, had the bi-pedal form 2 as its final stage. Riddler Khu further posted another teaser, asking the fans to guess which part of the main design will be focused on when Fuecoco evolves.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will provide players with an open-world experience like never before. Pokemon trainers will explore the world at their own leisure and are "not in an order dictated by the story." The title will also feature four-player multiplayer, different professors for different versions, and more.

