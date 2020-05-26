Pic uploaded by Doggo

When it comes to the genre of first-person shooters, Riot Games’ latest IP Valorant has gained some unprecedented levels of success and popularity with their closed beta release.

Valorant is incredibly fun and competitive game to play and has been one the most addictive tactical FPS experience for many across the world. But there is a particular app, Valorant Start Roulette, that is going viral at the moment. It has made Valorant even more addictive and fun than what it generally is, especially when you are queuing up with a five-man squad.

What is the Valorant Strat Roulette?

Valorant Strat Roulette is a website app by ‘netlify’ that has been successful in adding an extra bit of sauce to your average Valorant games.

This website generates random and fun 'strats' for your team. Players may start by selecting the team they are on and then the map that want to play. A new strat can be generated every round by clicking the 'Strat' button. If you don't like the strat you are given, just click the button again.

The site more or less defines how it works and functions, and it’s quite simple to use.

In every round, just generate a strat. You will be provided with some amazing and quirky ideas about how you and your premade team can really make a round much more exciting.

Here are a few examples:

1. One Mic

Whoever is at the bottom of the scoreboard for your team is the only person allowed to use their mic in the round. This person must attempt to make callouts for all of their teammates. He/she clearly wouldn't be getting kills, so don't worry if this hinders their play.

2. Odin Rush

If your team has the funds to support this, every player must buy an Odin and rush the enemy team as a group. It doesn't matter if you are attacking or defending. Buy an Ares if you can't afford an Odin.

3. Evasive Manoeuvres

You must jump every time you turn or peak a corner.

4. Don’t be a griefer

These strats are incredibly fun to use in the Valorant game. However, do keep in mind that the Roulette should only be used by a pre-determined five-man squad. Don’t be a troller and ruin the game for random teammates who just want to win the game.

Lastly, never use the Valorant Start Roulette for Ranked SoloQ.