What are the version differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet?

Much like every other pair of main entry games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will have version-exclusive features.

These exclusives can be anything from Pokemon, characters, locations, and even items. With a brand new region, several new creatures, and new mechanics like multiplayer and a massive open world, trainers will want to know the difference between the two titles so they can choose which to buy.

The differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

A look at the different starting outfits in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Not every version exclusive feature has been confirmed by Game Freak so far. The titles will not be released until November 18, 2022, so more details regarding the differences will be made apparent as time goes on.

For now, though, multiple exclusive features have been revealed between Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Even with the change in how trainers explore the world, the exclusives are signs of it being retaining the beloved Pokemon formula.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#ScarletViolet As one of the main characters, you’ll jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to go on your adventure. Your outfit will vary depending on which version you play. As one of the main characters, you’ll jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to go on your adventure. Your outfit will vary depending on which version you play. ❤️💜 #ScarletViolet https://t.co/ySh3lMnrkH

Here are the known differences between the two versions:

Starting clothing will differ between the two — Scarlet will have a red clothing set, and Violet will have a purple clothing set

The in-game world has crests that represent the region and each version — Scarlet's crest is an orange, and Violet's crest is a vine of grapes

There will be version exclusive Legendary Pokemon — Scarlet will have Koraidon, representing the past, while Violet comes with Miraidon, representing the future

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet have their own professors — Scarlet receives Professor Sada and Violet receives Professor Turo

While not confirmed, there will surely be exclusive trainers to battle and Pokemon to catch. Larvitar is a notoriously version-exclusive creature that was shown in the trailer for Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon @Pokemon



You’ll meet Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet.



You’ll meet Miraidon in Pokémon Violet.



pkmn.news/KoraidonAndMir… The Legendary Pokémon in these games are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about them are still shrouded in mystery.You’ll meet Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet.You’ll meet Miraidon in Pokémon Violet. The Legendary Pokémon in these games are said to have powers that far surpass those of other Pokémon, but details about them are still shrouded in mystery.❤️ You’ll meet Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet.💜 You’ll meet Miraidon in Pokémon Violet.pkmn.news/KoraidonAndMir… https://t.co/z78I8gk8Fj

It will more than likely be exclusive to one of the games along with a host of other Pokemon. There could also be version-exclusive Gym Leaders, as was represented in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Keep an eye out for what Game Freak has to say regarding version exclusivity prior to the game's launch on November 18. The developers will surely add features that trainers are drawn to, helping them decide which version they should acquire.

