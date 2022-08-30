Who is Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Leaks, speculation, and more

After a recent tease of some odd tree markings encountered in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's region of Paldea, fans eagerly wondered as to what they might be. Speculation ranged from a new legendary Pokemon to the reveal of the game's antagonist team. New details have now surfaced about the same.

He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! Remember the markings we shared yesterday? Well, the Paldean photographer has confirmed that these were made by a Pokémon called #Grafaiai!As you can see, it’s quite difficult to catch in action.He left us with the promise to have an exciting revelation soon! https://t.co/1IporNVMi2

Confirmed by the official Twitter account, these strange colorful markings are said to be the work of a brand new Pokemon called Grafaiai. What kind of creature is it and when can fans expect to hear more about it?

A brand new creature is soon being revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

#PokemonScarletViolet Hey Trainers! We’ve managed to obtain these photos of some strange markings taken by a photographer from Paldea. 📸They seem to be getting a lot of attention from the region’s citizens…Any guesses what they could mean? 🤔 Hey Trainers! We’ve managed to obtain these photos of some strange markings taken by a photographer from Paldea. 📸They seem to be getting a lot of attention from the region’s citizens… Any guesses what they could mean? 🤔#PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/BRiJRkgfwr

The name Grafaiai is a portmanteau of "graffiti" and "aye-aye". The former, of course, refers to wall paintings or scribbles, while the latter is a real-life animal. An aye-aye is a type of lemur and one of the biggest nocturnal primates in existence. Besides the fact that Grafaiai is hard to catch in action, the official Pokemon account did not offer much else to go on.

As such, it seems to be a camera-shy and mischievous monster that utilizes its artistic skills and leaves its mark on nature. But for what reason exactly? That remains unknown. The closest Pokemon fitting to this description is Smeargle, which loves artistic expression (using its tail) but is based on a beagle.

Rumors suggest that Grafaifai is the evolution of another monster found in the Paldea region. Its element type remains a mystery too, however, with a lot of bets being placed on it being part Poison type.

The bigger question is, does this critter play a role in the game's narrative or has other similar significance? Why else would it have such a cryptic reveal? The only confirmation fans are left with is that a reveal is around the corner.

What are the upcoming games about?

Taking place in the Iberian Peninsula-inspired region of Paldea, Scarlet and Violet introduce players to a whole new journey. Players will continue the tradition of stepping into the shoes of a young adventurer - except here, a fully explorable open-world is waiting to be combed through, instead of a linear story.

Fans will be able to tackle objectives and progression as per their desire. Traversal is key too, with options being on-foot, over water and through the air as well.

This brand new region is also home to never-seen-before creatures and NPCs to meet. Engage in turn-based battles and utilize elemental advantages to gain the upper hand. But there is more - new mechanics like terrastalization, ridable legendaries, the rumored Paradox Pokemon, and more that aim to diversify the experience.

Oh, and there will also be a full-fledged story co-op for up to four players, another first for the series. This allows friends to team up together, create their own teams, and face the challenges thrown at them by Paldea.

Experience Game Freak's iconic monster taming series like never before when Scarlet and Violet arrive on November 18, 2022 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

