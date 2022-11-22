Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Kofu (Cascarrafa Gym)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally here. The games come with a whole new world to explore and expert trainers to battle.

One of the three different stories that trainers can pursue on their journey across Paldea is the franchise's standard gym path. This route culminates in a final showdown against the champion of the region.

Before trainers can challenge the champion, however, they must make their way to the eight gyms across the region and encounter Gym Leaders. One of the Gym Leaders, Kofu, resides in the desert-side marble oasis paradise of Cascarrafa.

So what do trainers need to know about this Gym Leader before they start their challenge? Does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gym test system make these types of battles any harder or just more tedious? Most importantly, what creatures can trainers use to overcome this boss fight?

Kofu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Gym challenge and team-building tips

Kofu readying for battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To start Kofu's gym test in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers must approach the gym building on the highest level of Cascarrafa. A cutscene will begin before one enters the facility, giving players their next task: take Kofu's wallet to him in the next town after he leaves it behind in a frenzy to get to the market.

After traveling across the desert to deliver the forgotten item, the gym test will begin. First, players will need to face off against Kofu's apprentice. He is a standard gym trainer, so he will not pose much of a challenge. He has a Water-type Pokemon, a Floatzel, but trainers can make quick work of it to progress to the next part of the test.

In one of the strangest gym tests in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next step forces trainers into an auction to win fancy kelp from the Hoenn region. Players must use their best intuition and place the winning bet with the cash Kofu gives them.

After winning the auction, the test will be completed, and trainers can make their way back to Kofu's gym to start the battle.

Kofu will open with his Veluza. This is a new Pokemon and cannot be encountered in the wild until the late game, so many players may not know how to take it on. Veluza is a Water and Psychic-type Pokemon with access to a Flying-type move. Using an Electric-type counter is recommended.

For his second Pokemon, Kofu will summon the evolved form of Wiglett, Wugtrio. Much like its pre-evolved form, Wugtrio is a pure Water-type Pokemon. However, it possesses the ability to use Mud-Slap, a Ground-type attack. For this stage of the fight, using a Grass-type counter is recommended.

Kofu's final Pokemon is Tera Crabominable. This might be the first instance where a Gym Leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet makes their ace an actual threat.

Crabominable with the Water Tera Type greatly increases the power of Crabhammer, a devastating Water-type physical attack. Nevertheless, this new type leaves it weak to Grass and Electric attacks.

For potential team compositions, those who choose Sprigatito will have no problems with this fight. However, for trainers who want a Grass-type Pokemon, Cacnea and Cacturne can be found in the desert outside of Cascarrafa. As for an Electric-type creature, Rotom can be caught just outside the town where trainers won the auction.

