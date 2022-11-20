How to get Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally here, and numerous new faces have come along with them, featuring various typings in the Paldea region set to enthrall fans. Veluza is one such exciting debut and a Pokemon that can be a force to reckon with if included in your party.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded Generation 9 of the iconic franchise's mainline video game series. The Paldea Pokedex boasts of 400 entries with the National Pokedex numbers finally crossing 1000. With these titles, not only has Game Freak introduced fresh Pocket Monsters but has also given divergent twists to old ones and provided further evolutions to others.

This article highlights the location of one such debutant in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Veluza is a dual-type Pokemon sporting both Water and Psychic typings. This makes it a valuable addition to the player's in-game party for battles, provided they are able to fish it out and capture it. Known as the Jettison Pokemon, Veluza is the only known one to be able to learn the move, Fillet Away.

The Pokedex entries for the Pocket Monster mention that it has the ability to shed unnecessary flesh, coupled with excellent regenerative capabilities. Shedding the spare flesh makes its mind better honed while its psychic power increases. The process also boosts its agility as it charges at its prey.

Once they have the ability to swim unlocked on their mount, players will be able to find the Jettison Pokemon in the waters on the western side of the Paldea region in the following areas: Port Marinada coast, Casseroya Lake, Asado Desert coast, North Paldean Sea, West Paldean Sea, West Province (Area One) coast, West Province (Area Two) coast and river, and West Province (Area Three) rivers.

Sadly, Veluza does not yet have any evolved or separate forms, like the newly introduced Dolphin Pokemon that has quickly become a fan-favorite. Palafin, the evolved form of Finizen, also has a separate form where it undergoes a heroic transformation in battle.

Veluza can shine is with its dual type and its potential in battle. According to Serebii, the Pokemon also has the hidden ability, Sharpness. The community has been excited about the introduction of Sharpness for some time as it powers up other slicing moves.

There are plenty of new Pocket Monsters to catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to fill up the players' Pokedex.

The latest titles also contain a number of special evolutions that will have them do all sorts of things. These include: collecting almost a thousand gold coins to evolve Gimmighoul, finding a Bisharp leading a pack of Pawniards to get Kingambit, and using Rage Fist 20 times on a Primeape to get Annihilape.

Until February 28, 2023, players will also be able to snag a Flying Tera-Type Pikachu through the in-game Mystery Gifts option. Terastalizing Pokemon is a new phenomenon introduced with the Generation 9 titles, and it brings a fresh new flavor to battles.

