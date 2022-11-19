Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Exploring all special evolutions in-game

Apart from the basic method of evolution by leveling up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are also special ones that players need to figure out if they wish to evolve certain critters to their next form. These include the need to provide some of them with unique stones, level some up at night or collect gold coins to evolve others.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet are available now! Your adventures in the Paldea region begin today!Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series. #PokemonScarlet & #PokemonViolet are available now! https://t.co/MqNI8GAGod

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex contains 400 entries for players to find out about in the new Paldea region, battle, and catch. This article lists the various special evolutions available in both games.

What are all the special evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Special stores required for certain evolutions can be found scattered throughout the Paldea region for players to find. The list of special evolutions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Pokemon that need Evolution Stones to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Crabrawler requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Crabominable

Cetoddle requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Cetitan

Eevee requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Glaceon

Jigglypuff requires the Moon Stone to evolve into Wigglypuff

Murkrow requires the Dusk Stone to evolve into Honchkrow

Misdreavus requires the Dusk Stone to evolve into Mismagius

Eevee requires the Leaf Stone to evolve into Leafeon

Capsakid requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Scovillain

Eevee requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Flareon

Growlithe requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Arcanine

Eevee requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Jolteon

Eelektrik requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Eelektross

Pikachu requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Raichu

Magneton requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Magnezone

Tadbulb requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Bellibolt

Shelder requires the Water Stone to evolve into Cloyster

Eevee requires the Water Stone to evolve into Vaporeon

Petilil requires the Sun Stone to evolve into Liligant

Sunkern requires the Sun Stone to evolve into Sunflora

Kirlia (Male) requires the Dawn Stone to evolve into Gallade

Snorunt (Female) requires the Dawn Stone to evolve into Froslass

Pokemon that need Special Evolution items to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Applin requires the Sweet Apple to evolve into Appletun

Applin requires the Tart Apple to evolve into Flapple

Charcadet requires the Auspicious Armor to evolve into Armarouge

Charcadet requires the Malicious Armor to evolve into Ceruledge

Gimmighoul requires 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve into Gholdengo

Sinistea requires the Chipped Pot for its Antique Form and Cracked Pot for its Phony Form to evolve into Polteageist

Pokemon that evolve through trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slowpoke needs to be traded while holding King's Rock to evolve into Slowking

Haunter needs to be traded to evolve into Gengar

Scyther needs to be traded while holding Metal Coat to evolve into Scizor

Pokemon that need to know a special move to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bonsly needs to know Mimic to evolve into Sudowoodo

Dunspace needs to know Hyper Drill to evolve into Dudunsparce

Steenee needs to know Stomp to evolve into Tsareena

Giragarig needs to know Twin Beam to evolve into Farigiraf

Eevee needs to know a fairy-type move along with high friendship to evolve into Sylveon

Pokemon that need a specific time of the day to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Greavard can only evolve into Houndstone at night at level 30

Fomantis can only evolve into Lurantis during the day at level 34

Yungoos can only evolve into Gumshoos during the day at level 20

Rockruff at level 25 evolves into Midday Form Lycanroc during the day and into Midnight Form Lycanroc at night

Riolu with high friendship can only evolve into Lucario during the day

Eevee with high friendship can only evolve into Umbreon at night

Eevee with high friendship can only evolve into Espeon during the day

Pokemon that need to walk a certain number of steps to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rellor needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Rabsca

Bramblin needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Brambleghast

Pawmo needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Pawmot

Pokemon that require certain conditions to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Primeape can only evolve into Annihilape after using Rage Fist 20 times

Bisharp can only evolve into Kingambit by holding a Leader's Crest and then defeating 3 other Bisharp with Leader's Crest in the wild

Finizen can only evolve into Palafin if the player is in multiplayer

Pichu requires high friendship to evolve into Pikachu

Igglybuff requires high friendship to evolve into Jigglypuff

Azurill requires high friendship to evolve into Marill

Chansey requires high friendship to evolve into Blissey

Happiny needs to hold the Oval Stone to evolve into Chansey during daytime

Sneasel needs to hold the Razor Claw to evolve into Weavile at night

Combee (Female) evolves into Vespiquen

Salandit (Female) evolves into Salazzle

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released worldwide on November 18. Players can now step into the Paldea region and choose to engage in the three new story paths available. Marking the start of Generation 9, the titles offer plenty for Pokefans to dip their toes into.

Poll : 0 votes