Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Exploring all special evolutions in-game

Apart from the basic method of evolution by leveling up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are also special ones that players need to figure out if they wish to evolve certain critters to their next form. These include the need to provide some of them with unique stones, level some up at night or collect gold coins to evolve others.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Pokedex contains 400 entries for players to find out about in the new Paldea region, battle, and catch. This article lists the various special evolutions available in both games.
What are all the special evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Special stores required for certain evolutions can be found scattered throughout the Paldea region for players to find. The list of special evolutions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:
Pokemon that need Evolution Stones to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Crabrawler requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Crabominable
- Cetoddle requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Cetitan
- Eevee requires the Ice Stone to evolve into Glaceon
- Jigglypuff requires the Moon Stone to evolve into Wigglypuff
- Murkrow requires the Dusk Stone to evolve into Honchkrow
- Misdreavus requires the Dusk Stone to evolve into Mismagius
- Eevee requires the Leaf Stone to evolve into Leafeon
- Capsakid requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Scovillain
- Eevee requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Flareon
- Growlithe requires the Fire Stone to evolve into Arcanine
- Eevee requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Jolteon
- Eelektrik requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Eelektross
- Pikachu requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Raichu
- Magneton requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Magnezone
- Tadbulb requires the Thunder Stone to evolve into Bellibolt
- Shelder requires the Water Stone to evolve into Cloyster
- Eevee requires the Water Stone to evolve into Vaporeon
- Petilil requires the Sun Stone to evolve into Liligant
- Sunkern requires the Sun Stone to evolve into Sunflora
- Kirlia (Male) requires the Dawn Stone to evolve into Gallade
- Snorunt (Female) requires the Dawn Stone to evolve into Froslass
Pokemon that need Special Evolution items to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Applin requires the Sweet Apple to evolve into Appletun
- Applin requires the Tart Apple to evolve into Flapple
- Charcadet requires the Auspicious Armor to evolve into Armarouge
- Charcadet requires the Malicious Armor to evolve into Ceruledge
- Gimmighoul requires 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve into Gholdengo
- Sinistea requires the Chipped Pot for its Antique Form and Cracked Pot for its Phony Form to evolve into Polteageist
Pokemon that evolve through trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Slowpoke needs to be traded while holding King's Rock to evolve into Slowking
- Haunter needs to be traded to evolve into Gengar
- Scyther needs to be traded while holding Metal Coat to evolve into Scizor
Pokemon that need to know a special move to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Bonsly needs to know Mimic to evolve into Sudowoodo
- Dunspace needs to know Hyper Drill to evolve into Dudunsparce
- Steenee needs to know Stomp to evolve into Tsareena
- Giragarig needs to know Twin Beam to evolve into Farigiraf
- Eevee needs to know a fairy-type move along with high friendship to evolve into Sylveon
Pokemon that need a specific time of the day to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Greavard can only evolve into Houndstone at night at level 30
- Fomantis can only evolve into Lurantis during the day at level 34
- Yungoos can only evolve into Gumshoos during the day at level 20
- Rockruff at level 25 evolves into Midday Form Lycanroc during the day and into Midnight Form Lycanroc at night
- Riolu with high friendship can only evolve into Lucario during the day
- Eevee with high friendship can only evolve into Umbreon at night
- Eevee with high friendship can only evolve into Espeon during the day
Pokemon that need to walk a certain number of steps to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Rellor needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Rabsca
- Bramblin needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Brambleghast
- Pawmo needs to walk 1000 steps to evolve into Pawmot
Pokemon that require certain conditions to evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Primeape can only evolve into Annihilape after using Rage Fist 20 times
- Bisharp can only evolve into Kingambit by holding a Leader's Crest and then defeating 3 other Bisharp with Leader's Crest in the wild
- Finizen can only evolve into Palafin if the player is in multiplayer
- Pichu requires high friendship to evolve into Pikachu
- Igglybuff requires high friendship to evolve into Jigglypuff
- Azurill requires high friendship to evolve into Marill
- Chansey requires high friendship to evolve into Blissey
- Happiny needs to hold the Oval Stone to evolve into Chansey during daytime
- Sneasel needs to hold the Razor Claw to evolve into Weavile at night
- Combee (Female) evolves into Vespiquen
- Salandit (Female) evolves into Salazzle
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released worldwide on November 18. Players can now step into the Paldea region and choose to engage in the three new story paths available. Marking the start of Generation 9, the titles offer plenty for Pokefans to dip their toes into.