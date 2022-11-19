Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to relearn old moves

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak introduced a number of features and mechanics that improve and build upon earlier ones. One of these additions has seen them change an age-old staple of Pokemon video games and invigorate the method of relearning old moves.

Set in the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will throw players directly into the open world filled with pocket monsters to catch, people to meet, and mysteries to unveil. There are three distinct storylines to choose from, hundreds of Pokemon to catch, various new mechanics to tinker with, and everything in between.

At times, the player's Pokemon may end up forgetting a move that they want it to relearn later down the line. While in earlier mainline titles one would have to visit an NPC to get this done, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have streamlined the process, much to everyone's delight.

How can players relearn old moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

In Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak has retained similar mechanics of Pokemon Legends: Arceus by allowing players to relearn old moves by simply going into their in-game menu and navigating to the Pokemon they want to learn old moves on. Once they select it and click on 'Check Summary,' they need to hit the right button and then press A to Change Moves.

In the options given, the player should choose to 'Remember moves' which will show all the old moves that the selected Pokemon used to know. They can then select the move they want to relearn and confirm.

And that's all players need to do to bring back any such move, forgotten, intentionally or unintentionally, to their pocket monster's arsenal. One must keep in mind that the Pokemon cannot learn a move that is learnable beyond their current level.

Earlier mainline titles included an NPC that was variously translated across generations as 'Move Tutor,' 'Move Reminder,' and 'Move Maniac,' according to Bulbapedia. This character will help players relearn old moves on their Pokemon and will usually ask for a Heart Scale in exchange.

The change in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet makes it less of a hassle for players to change up the move sets of pocket monsters in their party. They will be able to change and relearn old moves depending on various conditions, in order to better prepare for upcoming battles they have to engage in.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Game Freak heralds the beginning of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the popular global franchise. The new Pokedex has 400 entries for players to fight and catch, with variations brought in through the new Terastal phenomenon and Paradox creatures.

There's a lot to unpack in the latest titles and one will surely be having a gala time exploring every nook and corner of the Paldea map atop their mount. Although the reviews have noted the new mechanics and improvements apparent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, both critics and players have professed disappointment in the significant technical issues encountered in the titles.

