Where are the Move Tutors in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have multiple NPCs that will teach moves to your partners.

In past games, there have been as few as one Move Tutor, but also as many as four or five. In the remakes of Generation IV, however, players will technically be able to find three different Move Tutors.

One Move Tutor simply reminds Pokemon of moves that they learned before in Pastoria City. Another teaches "ultimate moves" to any of the first four Generations' starter Pokemon on Route 228. The last teaches Draco Meteor on Route 210.

Where to find the Move Reminder in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Move Reminder. (Image via ILCA)

The Move Reminder is located in Pastoria City. His home is to the left side of the lake. You will notice a couple of similar looking men walking around in their overalls. That's how you know you've found the right house.

Head inside and speak with him. He will teach a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl any move in their Level Up learnset, or a move that was learned from an Egg or special event.

However, he will only do so in exchange for a Heart Scale. Heart Scales can be mined in the Grand Underground or you can find two in the world. One is near a Honey Tree on Route 212 and the other is within a fence enclosure on Route 214.

Where to find the "ultimate move" teacher in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The "ultimate move" teacher. (Image via ILCA)

The "ultimate move" teacher is on Route 228. He claims he can teach a starter Pokemon the "ultimate move." Fully-evolved starters can be taught these moves from the man in the house near the bottom of the route.

Fire-type starters can learn Blast Burn, Grass-types can learn Frenzy Plant, and Water-types can learn Hydro Cannon. The teacher will do this for free, but the starter must be fully evolved.

Where to find the Draco Meteor Tutor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Grandma Wilma. (Image via ILCA)

Draco Meteor is considered one of, if not the most, powerful Dragon-type move in all of Pokemon. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can have this taught to any of your Dragon-type partners on Route 210.

Her house is in the northern foggy section of the route. She goes by the name of Grandma Wilma and is said to have once lived in a city of great Dragon Tamers. That is why she is able to teach Draco Meteor.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider