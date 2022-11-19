Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Finizen into Palafin

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet possess several unique evolution methods that are surely a delight for fans to figure out and experience. Be it Gimmghoul and the 999 coins or Bisharp and the Leader's Crest, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding pocket monster evolution in the game. Finizen and Palafin are among them.

Pokemon Scarlet heralds the ninth generation of the mainline video game series of the iconic global franchise. With the latest titles, Game Freak has tried to bring a number of new improvements and features while building on certain aspects of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

This article notes how to evolve the new Dolphin Pokemon to its next form.

How can players evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Finizen is a Water-type Pokemon that players are likely to encounter pretty easily out in the open seas once they have unlocked the ability to swim on their mount. The pocket monster can be seen playing with other Finizen utilizing its tail's water ring.

It is said that it can sense the emotions of other living creatures through its use of ultrasonic waves. Finizen's Pokedex entry for Pokemon Violet states that its tail water ring consists of seawater mixed with a sticky fluid that it produces from its blowhole.

The Pokemon can be caught along the shorelines of the North Paldean Sea, East Paldean Sea, South Paldean Sea, and West Paldean Sea. Lucky players can also encounter a Finizen close to the shore to battle and catch. Once they have caught a Finizen that they are happy with, they have to concern themselves with evolving the same into Palafin.

The method of evolving the Dolphin Pokemon is not simply a straightforward method of leveling up the pocket monster to a certain number but has another requirement. First, players will need to increase their Finizen's level to 38.

Once that is done, they need to utilize the Union Circle option to either invite another trainer or join one on their expedition. Next, both need to bring out their Finizen. After this step, players merely need to level up their Pokemon once, either through battling or using a Rare Candy. Thus, they will have a Palafin in their party.

According to Bulbapedia, Palafin is the only Pokemon known to have the ability to learn the move Jet Punch. The evolved Dolphin pocket monster can further change into its Hero Form from the normal Zero Form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by swapping it out during battle and then again sending it in.

The Pokedex entries for the evolved Dolphin pocket monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet make it clear that the Pokemon undergoes a heroic transformation when it hears its allies crying for help. Although the transformation is unseen, it is borne of Palafin's ancient genes, which are awakened and make it much stronger than its base form.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally available worldwide for all fans to dip their toes in and explore. There's much to find in the new games, with three storylines to follow, the new Terastal phenomenon, 400 Pokedex entries, and plenty more.

