Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Palafin (Hero Form) PvP build

Palafin is a Water-type Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. It evolves from Finizen level 38 onwards when the latter is leveled up while the gamer is connected to another player via the Union Circle.

Finizen can be found quite easily in the water all around the Paldean coast, especially in West Province Area Two, where there is also a river. You might need to go a little deep into the water with Koraidon or Miradon to find the Dolphin Pokemon.

Palafin is one of the strongest pocket monsters from the Paldea region in the competitive VGC scene at the moment. This article will discuss the best PvP build for the creature.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Most effective PvP build for Palafin to shine as a Striker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Palafin has two forms, Zero and Hero. The latter is more effective in battle, given its massive 650 base stat total. The Pokemon's ability, Zero to Hero, lets it change its form to the stronger version as soon as the creature switches out during a battle. This is made easier by Flip Turn, a move that Palafin has access to. It deals damage and switches the creature out in the same turn, much like the Bug-type move U-Turn.

As a pure Water type, Palafin has only two weaknesses: Grass and Electric-type Pokemon. It is resistant to Fire, Steel, Water, and Steel moves but takes normal damage from all other types. Although it doesn't offer an outstanding type advantage, Palafin's Hero form has stats that outshine most of its opponents'.

When used correctly, this form will see you to victory — unless you get one shot knocked out by a super fast, super effective STAB Thunder Bolt. Therefore, when electric types are around, you should keep your Palafin away from the battlefield.

The best build for Water-type Pokemon to shine as a strong Striker is as follows:

Ability: Zero to Hero

Zero to Hero Nature: Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk)

Jolly (+Spe, -Sp. Atk) EVs: 252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Spe

252 Atk / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Spe Moves: Wave Crash / Flip Turn / Ice Punch / Close Combat or Iron Head

Wave Crash / Flip Turn / Ice Punch / Close Combat or Iron Head Tera-Type: Water

Water Item: Choice Scarf

Palafin's PvP build explained

The first thing you want to do with your Palafin is to get it into its Hero Form as soon as possible. The creature will always start out in its Zero Form and will only transform into the better version after switching out. Therefore, having a Choice Scarf and 252 EVs in the Speed sector will be useful, making it faster than a lot of Pokemon and allowing the creature to get off the field on its first use of Flip Turn.

Having a Pokemon that can set up Wide Guard, such as Garganacl, is also a good idea. This will ensure that your team takes no damage in the first round while Palafin gets ready for the rest of the match.

Once this setup is done, the creature can pretty much dish out massive amounts of damage, irrespective of whether it is super effective or not. Moreover, if Palafin is paired with a Pokemon that can bring down the opponent's Defense stat, this will make its attacks even stronger.

The Water-type creature is also sufficiently bulky, which means it can take hits as well. Ice Punch, Close Combat, and Iron Head are good coverage moves that Palafin can take advantage of. Also, having Iron Head might come in handy against an unexpecting Fairy type.

With this build, as well as a suitable partner that can protect it from time to time, Palafin will last long on the battlefield and make you a difficult opponent to beat.

