Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 10 of the best-held items for competitive battles

Some held items are staples in the competitive battling scene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the items that debuted in previous generations will be on this list since their viability is still as excellent as ever.

Not all popular-held items on successful Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet will be on this list. Wide Lens, for example, is excellent on Maushold but too situational on everything else. Only useful items on several Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet will be listed here.

Note: This list will be in no particular order since there isn't a single definitive best-held item for every possible role in the teambuilding process.

Consider the following items for competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Heavy-Duty Boots

Heavy-Duty Boots is one of the most popular held items on Showdown's singles metas (Image via Game Freak)

If a Trainer plays in a singles metagame where 6v6 is the norm, then Heavy-Duty Boots is one of the best-held items to consider. It essentially allows the user to ignore all entry hazards, which includes the following in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Stealth Rock

Spikes

Toxic Spikes

Sticky Web

Heavy-Duty Boots' ability to grant immunity to Stealth Rocks is incredibly potent for anything weak to the Rock-type. This allows Volcarona to avoid losing half their HP upon switching in.

2) Leftovers

Free healing every turn is nice (Image via Game Freak)

Leftovers is a solid hold item that recovers 1/16 of the user's max HP at every turn. It's excellent for anything with good durability and is a godsend for Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, which lacks good recovery moves. Ultimately, Leftover is a generic option that will always be useful in every situation.

As an honorable mention, Black Sludge does the same thing for Poison types, but it damages non-Poison types.

3) Choice Scarf

Outspeeding a dangerous opponent can be the difference between winning and losing a game (Image via Game Freak)

Being locked into just the first move used might seem like quite a drawback, but it's worth it to boost the user's Speed by 1.5x. This essentially allows most things to outspeed anything with a similar Speed stat, making Choice Scarf a popular-held item for revenge killing.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced a bevy of absurdly fast Pocket Monsters, so this held item helps level the playing field a bit.

4) Choice Band

Extra Physical damage is significant (Image via Game Freak)

Choice Band is the second 'Choice' item on this list and has the same drawbacks as the last entry. The only difference here is that it boosts the user's Attack by 1.5x rather than Speed.

Strong Physical attackers can rip holes in an enemy team with this held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Often, Choice Band is seen alongside Choice Scarf as a viable holding item in some builds for competitive battling.

5) Choice Specs

Extra Special damage is wonderful (Image via Game Freak)

The final 'Choice' item on this list is Choice Specs, which boosts the user's Sp. Atk by 1.5x in exchange for locking them into the first move they use. It's the Special equivalent of the previously held item on this list.

Trainers often have to decide between Choice Specs or Choice Scarf. The former offers way more power, but the latter lets the user outspeed some targets in crucial do-or-die battles.

6) Life Orb

Life Orb boosts all outgoing damage at the cost of a little bit of the user's HP (Image via Game Freak)

Life Orb is much weaker than Choice Band and Choice Specs since it only boosts the user's attacks by 1.3x damage. However, it works for both Physical and Special Moves while allowing users to switch moves whenever they want. The only downside of using Life Orb is that the user loses 10% of their max HP with every attack.

7) Assault Vest

Assault Vest is great for checking dangerous Special Attackers (Image via Game Freak)

Assault Vest is an excellent held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since it boosts the user's Sp. Def by 1.5x. The downside here is that it prevents them from using non-attacking moves, which include stuff like Recover.

Typically, one would use Assault Vest on something that has automatic healing in the form of Regenerator Ability. Alternatively, users who have already been hit like a truck and appreciate the defensive cushioning will appreciate Assault Vest.

8) Rocky Helmet

Chipping away an opponent's HP is viable (Image via Game Freak)

Rocky Helmet is something Trainers give to physically defensive Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. It makes any opponent that uses a contact move on the user lose 1/6 of their max HP. Not all Physical moves make contact, but plenty of them still do.

Punishing U-Turns, Close Combats, and other high-value physical moves are exceptionally good. There are times when Rocky Helmet can lead to the opponent getting KO'd, especially if they're using a multi-hit contact move. The most famous would be Maushold's Population Bomb, which faints itself if everything connects.

9) Focus on Sash

It doesn't work if the user is currently below 100% HP (Image via Game Freak)

Some Pokemon might be too frail to survive more than one move in Scarlet and Violet. That's why some Trainers give them a Focus Sash, so they're guaranteed to withstand at least one attack. This hold item makes it so the user can never be KO'd by a single hit from full HP.

Multi-hit moves can still KO anything using a Focus Sash, so keep that in mind.

10) Booster Energy

Activating two good Abilities is solid (Image via Game Freak)

Paradox Pokemon have unique abilities that boost their best stat under harsh sunlight (Protosynthesis) or Electric Terrain (Quark Drive). However, one can forego that requirement and give that Pocket Monster Booster Energy in Scarlet and Violet.

Booster Energy is a held item that activates Protosynthesis and Quark Drive. It's much more niche than the previous examples on this list, but some Paradox Pokemon are incredibly dominant in Scarlet and Violet, making Booster Energy worth mentioning here.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

