Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Dragapult PvP build

Dragapult is an exceptional Pseudo-Legendary that is quite excellent in PvP competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Dragon/Ghost-type has admirable Attack and Sp. Attack alongside phenomenal Speed. Its bulk isn't anything to write home about, but its solid typing gives it two immunities and six resistances.
Trainers will find Dragapult quite useful in both Single and Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pocket Monster has quite the selection of moves to choose from as well, making it a dangerous threat that opposing players should always be wary of when they see it.
How to build Dragapult for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here is a good moveset for Dragapult if you plan to use it in a Singles metagame in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Infiltrator
- Nature: Timid
- EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Draco Meteor + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower + U-Turn
- Tera-Type: Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy
- Item: Choice Specs
Although Dragapult has a better Attack stat than Sp. Atk, its moveset is better geared towards Special moves. Alternate moves to consider include:
- Dragon Pulse (if you don't like the -2 Sp. Atk drop from Draco Meteor)
- Thunder (over Flamethrower for Electric coverage)
- Tera Blast (if you plan on Terastallizing)
A physical attacking set is also possible here, but Phantom Force's two-turn requirement makes it easy to counter. Still, here is a potential Physical PvP build with Tera Blast replacing Phantom Force:
- Ability: Infiltrator
- Nature: Jolly
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Dragon Darts + Tera Blast + U-Turn + Sucker Punch
- Tera-Type: Ghost
- Item: Choice Band
Using Tera Blast with a Ghost Tera-Type will yield wonderful results, so you should use that over Phantom Force. Alternatively, you can employ the latter if you wish to Terastallize something else in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
You could also remove Choice Band and give the creature something else like a Life Orb if you wish to use Dragon Dance instead of something like U-Turn or Sucker Punch.
Dragapult PvP build for Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The general premise for this double battles PvP build is similar to the singles metagame where you want Dragapult to just start blasting at foes. Here is a viable moveset to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Infiltrator or Clear Body
- Nature: Jolly
- EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed
- Moves: Dragon Darts + Phantom Force + U-Turn + Protect
- Tera-Type: Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy
- Item: Life Orb
Some alternate moves to consider include:
- Dragon Dance
- Tera Blast
- Will-O-Wisp
You can also change the Nature to Timid and max out Sp. Atk EVs over Attack and use some of the following moves:
- Draco Meteor
- Flamethrower
- Shadow Ball
- Surf
- Thunder
- Thunderbolt
Dragapult is a solid teammate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so feel free to experiment with its diverse movepool regarding its PvP build.
