Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Dragapult PvP build

Dragapult is an exceptional Pseudo-Legendary that is quite excellent in PvP competitive battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Dragon/Ghost-type has admirable Attack and Sp. Attack alongside phenomenal Speed. Its bulk isn't anything to write home about, but its solid typing gives it two immunities and six resistances.

Trainers will find Dragapult quite useful in both Single and Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pocket Monster has quite the selection of moves to choose from as well, making it a dangerous threat that opposing players should always be wary of when they see it.

How to build Dragapult for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Many Trainers find this Dragon/Ghost-type to be quite powerful (Image via OLM, Inc)

Here is a good moveset for Dragapult if you plan to use it in a Singles metagame in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Infiltrator

Infiltrator Nature: Timid

Timid EVs: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def

252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Draco Meteor + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower + U-Turn

Draco Meteor + Shadow Ball + Flamethrower + U-Turn Tera-Type: Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy

Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy Item: Choice Specs

Although Dragapult has a better Attack stat than Sp. Atk, its moveset is better geared towards Special moves. Alternate moves to consider include:

Dragon Pulse (if you don't like the -2 Sp. Atk drop from Draco Meteor)

Thunder (over Flamethrower for Electric coverage)

Tera Blast (if you plan on Terastallizing)

A physical attacking set is also possible here, but Phantom Force's two-turn requirement makes it easy to counter. Still, here is a potential Physical PvP build with Tera Blast replacing Phantom Force:

Ability: Infiltrator

Infiltrator Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Dragon Darts + Tera Blast + U-Turn + Sucker Punch

Dragon Darts + Tera Blast + U-Turn + Sucker Punch Tera-Type: Ghost

Ghost Item: Choice Band

Using Tera Blast with a Ghost Tera-Type will yield wonderful results, so you should use that over Phantom Force. Alternatively, you can employ the latter if you wish to Terastallize something else in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You could also remove Choice Band and give the creature something else like a Life Orb if you wish to use Dragon Dance instead of something like U-Turn or Sucker Punch.

Dragapult PvP build for Double Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It's nice to resist some spread moves like Surf and Heat Wave (Image via Game Freak)

The general premise for this double battles PvP build is similar to the singles metagame where you want Dragapult to just start blasting at foes. Here is a viable moveset to consider in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Infiltrator or Clear Body

Infiltrator or Clear Body Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Dragon Darts + Phantom Force + U-Turn + Protect

Dragon Darts + Phantom Force + U-Turn + Protect Tera-Type: Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy

Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy Item: Life Orb

Some alternate moves to consider include:

Dragon Dance

Tera Blast

Will-O-Wisp

You can also change the Nature to Timid and max out Sp. Atk EVs over Attack and use some of the following moves:

Draco Meteor

Flamethrower

Shadow Ball

Surf

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Dragapult is a solid teammate in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so feel free to experiment with its diverse movepool regarding its PvP build.

