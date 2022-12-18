Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Slaking PvP Build

Slaking's monstrous base stats make the creature appealing to some players, despite its horrendous Ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Truant prevents the Pocket Monster from performing any action every other turn, making it arguably the worst Ability in the franchise alongside something like Regigigas' Slow Start.

Unsurprisingly, Slaking has seen little to no competitive success throughout the years. One difference between then and now is the introduction of Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Pokemon is an excellent ally to have in double battles, and its Prankster Doodle can get rid of the atrocious Truant Ability. Slaking is still a niche option in such combat scenarios, but a dangerous one if used correctly.

How to build Slaking for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is a good moveset for Slaking in double battles:

Ability: Truant

Truant Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 134 HP / 124 Attack / 252 Speed

134 HP / 124 Attack / 252 Speed IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk IVs don't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk IVs don't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Body Slam + Bulk Up + Sucker Punch + Drain Punch

Body Slam + Bulk Up + Sucker Punch + Drain Punch Tera-Type: Ghost, Normal, Ground, or Fairy

Ghost, Normal, Ground, or Fairy Item: Clear Amulet, Leftovers, Life Orb, or Sitrus Berry

Ideally, you should have Slaking's ally most — likely Grafaiai — remove Truant, and then start using Bulk Up. The former Pokemon's massive HP and solid Defense ensure that it can easily set up the move against most physical attackers.

Subsequently, you can use Body Slam for STAB, Sucker Punch to hit faster opponents, or Drain Punch for Fighting coverage that also heals the user. Sucker Punch is also useful against the fast Ghost-types that are immune to the other moves listed here.

Alternate options to consider include:

Earthquake - Powerful Ground coverage, and hits all targets in double battles.

Protect - A very common move in the doubles meta.

Rock Slide - Strong Rock coverage that hits both foes and may make them flinch.

Shadow Claw - Ghost coverage, in case you don't like Sucker Punch guessing games.

Slack Off - Heals the user of 50% of their Max HP.

Tera Blast - Guaranteed STAB if you Terastallize.

You may also change the EVs to make Slaking either bulkier or hit harder by maxing out its HP or Attack, respectively.

Singles PvP build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you plan to do low-tier battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then the following build might help you out (Image via Game Freak)

This Normal-type is significantly worse in the singles metagame than it is in double battles. Still, if you wish to use it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's one-on-one combat, then here's a moveset to use:

Ability: Truant

Truant Nature: Jolly

Jolly EVs: 252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def

252 Attack / 252 Speed / 4. Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk IVs don't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk IVs don't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Body Slam + Earthquake + Sucker Punch + Tera Blast

Body Slam + Earthquake + Sucker Punch + Tera Blast Tera-Type: Ghost, Normal, Ground, or Fairy

Ghost, Normal, Ground, or Fairy Item: Choice Band or Choice Scarf

Thanks to Truant, it wouldn't make sense to use status moves when you're forced to do nothing every other turn. Similarly, you'll often switch out when using Slaking to avoid doing nothing for an entire turn, making the Choice items quite excellent for the creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Most of the same alternate moves from the previous section also apply here. However, you wouldn't ever consider adding Protect since that move has horrible synergy with Truant.

That's the end of this PvP build guide. Ideally, you should stick to doubles since that's where Slaking shines the most in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : Do you think Slaking is good when used alongside Grafaiai? Yes No 0 votes