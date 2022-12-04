Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Shroodle and Grafaiai

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Shroodle and Grafaiai are the first-ever Poison/Normal-type Pokemon introduced in the series. Neither of these two creatures is a version exclusive.

There are two main ways to catch Shroodle and Grafaiai in the two games. You can either obtain them in the wild or via a Tera Raid.

Note: This article won't focus on trading or breeding.

How to get Shroodle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Shroodle in several areas within Paldea, all of which are pictured above as orange tiles on the map. The Poison/Normal-type Pokemon is available all day in those regions, with its spawn rate being quite high.

Shroodle's catch rate is 190, which means you have a 35.2% chance to catch it at full health with an ordinary Poke Ball. One could easily secure this toxic mouse by weakening it and using a better ball. Just be careful not to knock it out since its defensive stats are quite pitiful.

Shroodle's base stats are listed below:

HP: 40

40 Attack: 65

65 Defense: 35

35 Sp. Atk: 40

40 Sp. Def: 35

35 Speed: 75

Its abilities are as follows:

Unburden

Pickpocket

Prankster (Hidden Ability)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can also catch Shroodle via a 1-star Tera Raid. It's not guaranteed to spawn since there are many 1-star Tera Raids that you could get instead, but it is still an easy option to consider if you're a little bit lucky.

If you happen to see this toxic mouse in a 1-star Tera Raid, defeat it to get the opportunity to catch it with a 100% success rate.

How to get Grafaiai in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Grafaiai in the wild, albeit in a very limited area close to the Team Star camp with Atticus. Alternatively, you can evolve Shroodle at Level 28. No gimmick is involved in its evolution process.

Should you opt to find Grafaiai in the wild, you should know that it has a catch rate of 90. That means you have a 20.1% chance of catching it with a regular Poke Ball if it's at full health. Weakening it and using a good ball will help you obtain it easily.

Grafaiai's base stats are listed below:

HP: 63

63 Attack: 95

95 Defense: 65

65 Sp. Atk: 80

80 Sp. Def: 72

72 Speed: 110

Its abilities are as follows:

Unburden

Poison Touch

Prankster (Hidden Ability)

You can also obtain Grafaiai by defeating it in a 4-star or 6-star Tera Raid. It's not hard to beat either rarity, meaning that players who are lucky to see it can easily add this toxic monkey to their team. It should be noted that the previous methods of finding this creature in the wild or evolving its pre-evolution are much easier.

