Team Star bases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are likely based on a famous constellation

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest entries in the mainline Pokemon series. Released on Nintendo Switch this November 18, 2022, the game's open world is rich in content and has missions that trainers can enjoy for months to come. Despite several bugs, the titles themselves are a fun endeavor to go through.

Recently, a Redditor "u/LizzieMiles" disclosed a new fact in a post about the Team Star bases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It exposed the fact that they are based on a famous constellation called Cassiopeia. The caption suggests that the names of the Team Star gangs be derived from different stars in the constellation.

Below is everything you need to know about the current topic of discussion.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Team Star bases may be part of a hidden Easter egg

A fun fact was posted on Reddit indicating not just the Team Star bases but also the Team Star gangs being based on the Cassiopeia constellation. With this, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan community started resonating and sharing their thoughts on this new finding.

For years, Pokemon fans have appreciated the developers' witty sense of naming characters and places.

Despite several backlashes from the fan community, this little revelation has gained some praise for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developers. Fans were seen commenting on how these small Easter eggs are awesome and give a wholesome feel to both games.

Despite usually going unnoticed, these little details and extra efforts are appreciated by the community as they make the Pokemon franchise even more special.

The connection between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Team Star and the constellation feels even more apparent once this Easter egg is known. The title Team Star itself has the word star in it.

The gang names Segin, Schedar, Navi, Ruchbah, Caph are the names of real stars in the Cassiopeia constellation, and if you look at the positions of their bases in the game, they form a map that reflects it.

For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, it has been the norm lately to face a series of bugs during a single gameplay. Several performance issues like frame drops, crashes, and visual bugs are rampant, and ruin the overall experience for players.

Fans have been seen asking for refunds and questioning the seriousness of Nintendo along with the developers. Many are baffled as to how the titles were released and the legitimacy of their QA testing.

Amidst this chaos, the newly found Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Easter egg feels like a small pat on the back for these players. This made some realize the amount of affection and soul that was put into developing the games. Many never expected modern titles to have such well-thought Easter eggs hidden in plain sight.

The Pokemon franchise has been running for decades now and it still manages to blow fans' minds. Throughout the years, players have seen several similar Easter eggs and this one post has made some realize how many they have missed catching.

There are numerous Pokemon games out there and many of them still have undiscovered Easter eggs waiting to surface.

