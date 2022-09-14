5 most underrated Pokemon games that you have probably never heard of

The Pokemon franchise has several mainline and spin-off games under its belt. Many Pokemon games got their deserved fame back when they were released and are still continuing their legacy. Throughout this period, the developers have tried many different titles outside the RPG element and delivered them to fans across the world. In this long list of Pokemon games, many have received their well-deserved sequels and updates, while some have not seen much fame, despite being solid video games.

Some Pokemon games were overlooked or underrated as time passed by. Even though they deserved it, some of these titles never rose to popularity. Each game discussed in this article is a strong contender, either on handheld, console, online, or mobile games.

A list of underrated Pokemon games players may have missed

5) Pokemon Unite (2021)

Pokemon Unite was overlooked by many in the community with the tag of being "pay to win”. This severely hurt the game’s initial wave, and despite those hurdles, the developers still managed to maintain the competitive value of this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game with various updates to its gameplay.

Pokemon Unite is the franchise’s first-ever MOBA Pokemon game, and being the first means that it has also delivered arguably better accessibility than most other games in the market. Despite the rumors, Pokemon Unite is approachable and free to play with a variety of characters, upgrades, unlockable content, daily tasks, and updates for players to enjoy.

4) Pokemon Puzzle League (2000)

The game was made at a time when the Pokemon franchise was at its highest point of fame and fortune, with many fans seeing it as a cash grab. But those who got into the game are still in love with it, with it being reviewed as one of the best spin-off Pokemon games of all time. Many players admit that the Pokemon Puzzle League is a fantastic puzzle game and the Nintendo 64 has a shortage of amazing puzzle games designed for the home video game console.

Unlike the mainline's RPG section, Pokemon Puzzle League isn’t action-oriented at all. Instead, it gives players a different thrill while solving the puzzle experience as it features the anime protagonist Ash Ketchum in it.

3) Pokemon Trading Card Game (2000)

As one of the early spin-offs of Pokemon games, Pokemon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color boasts an online version that is still up and running today (Pokemon TCG Online). It has the same gameplay as the real-life trading card game, but a major difference in free-to-play options online. The online game is a free platform with non-mandatory transactions, unlike how players in real life have to buy the cards.

Despite the franchise’s cult fan base, there isn’t much online traction in the game. Interestingly, there are multiple well-detailed tutorials in different parts of the game for newcomers to understand the basics and everything else.

2) Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire (2003)

Pokemon Pinball’s sequel, Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire, was released for the Gameboy Color in the early 2000s. Featuring updated graphics and mechanics, it even vibrated the Gamecube controller while playing the game with the Gamecube Gameboy Player.

Players have 2 different boards in the game, a Ruby board and a Sapphire board. Each board has multiple Pokemon to either help or prevent players from capturing the Pokemon in the game area. The boards have several locations to play through, and each board has an individual set of Pokemon to catch.

With a total of 205 Pokemon to catch, the game features extremely powerful Aerodactyl, Johto starters, and the entire Hoenn Pokedex. The developers also updated the spin-off with 5 new bonus rounds and mechanics to obtain and hatch Pokemon through eggs.

1) Pokemon Conquest (2012)

Pokemon Conquest is a combination of Nobunaga's Ambition series and Pokemon. The game is set in the Ransei region, where Pokemon are caught and trained by feudal lords for a territorial contest. Loosely based on the Sengoku period’s real-life struggles of conquering Japan but with Pokemon, this game is a tactical RPG style similar to the Fire Emblem series.

As players progress, Japan’s historical warlords and warriors with different Pokemon-inspired outfits come to join the game. Despite being a Pokemon game from 2012, Pokemon Conquest features stunning animation and hours of gameplay to keep players entertained and hooked.

Although the game is set in the Sengoku period, it still has the core aspects of capturing, training, and evolving Pokemon. But there are noticeable differences as it is a spin-off and not the main series, with each character having a partner Pokemon as well as a perfect partner Pokemon that can grow and link with the character. A 100% Perfect Link would grow any Pokemon’s potential off the charts.

This specific Pokemon game production has been discontinued, but might still be available for purchase in thrift shops or second-hand spots.

